Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Foreign Keepers To Play In South Korea After 27 Years

2025-06-20 07:12:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: South Korean football will lift a ban on foreign goalkeepers that has been in place in the domestic game since 1999, officials said on Friday.

The rule was originally brought in over fears that local goalkeepers were not getting enough playing time in the K League, which had fewer teams than it does now.

South Korean football bosses announced the change following a board meeting of the Korea Professional Football League (K League) in Seoul on Thursday.

"Starting in 2026, clubs will be permitted to register foreign goalkeepers," a press release said.

"The K League previously restricted their participation beginning in 1996 and introduced a full ban in 1999 to encourage the development of domestic goalkeepers, as most clubs at the time relied on foreign players in the position."

The change will apply to K League 1 and K League 2.

MENAFN20062025000063011010ID1109700248

