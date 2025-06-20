Foreign Keepers To Play In South Korea After 27 Years
Seoul: South Korean football will lift a ban on foreign goalkeepers that has been in place in the domestic game since 1999, officials said on Friday.
The rule was originally brought in over fears that local goalkeepers were not getting enough playing time in the K League, which had fewer teams than it does now.
South Korean football bosses announced the change following a board meeting of the Korea Professional Football League (K League) in Seoul on Thursday.
"Starting in 2026, clubs will be permitted to register foreign goalkeepers," a press release said.
"The K League previously restricted their participation beginning in 1996 and introduced a full ban in 1999 to encourage the development of domestic goalkeepers, as most clubs at the time relied on foreign players in the position."
The change will apply to K League 1 and K League 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment