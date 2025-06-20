Vereigen Media Strengthens Its Position As A Human-First B2B Demand Generation Company In The Age Of AI Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Redefining Demand Generation with Verified Human Engagement, First-Party Data, and Zero Outsourcing in an AI-Driven World

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world dominated by AI and automation, Vereigen Media is redefining B2B demand generation with a human-first approach. While many rely on automated outreach, Vereigen doubles down on people, process, and precision, delivering 100% verified, first-party data with real human validation at every step.

“Businesses don't buy. People do,” says Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media.

"We don't just automate trust, we build it through verified engagement and real human connections and insight. Our focus has always been, and will continue to be on real data, real people, and meaningful connections because that's how we deliver value. That's, Leads. Done Right."







According to Gartner , U.S. B2B marketers lose over $12.9 million annually due to inaccurate data.

Vereigen Media tackles this industry challenge with its proprietary, in-house demand generation model. This model blends digital intelligence and human validation . The result: pinpoint accuracy, ethical data practices, and leads that convert.

A Human-First Alternative to a Broken System

Vereigen Media stands out in an industry that often depends on outsourced data aggregators and automated systems.



Zero Outsourcing : A team of 200+ professionals handles data sourcing, validation, and engagement in-house.

First-Party Intelligence: Proprietary databases with over 107M global contacts. These are validated and refreshed every 45 days.

Time-Spent Metrics: Leads get passed only when prospects hit strict content engagement thresholds. Persona-Specific Delivery: Targeted campaigns built around clients' exact Ideal Customer Profiles (ICPs).

This method guarantees reach and relevance. It brings in qualified leads from decision-makers who are engaged and aligned.

“Vereigen Media wants to see success from the campaigns they partner on. They are real people getting real results,”

- K. Shabelsky, Digital Marketing Manager at a top cybersecurity firm.

Human Insight Meets Digital Precision

While AI can replicate behavior, it can't replicate intent. Vereigen Media's Verified Content Engagement model uses first-party data. It validates engagement in real-time. This way, it leads to entering your workflow with a clear purpose.

This includes:



Engagement Validation: Leads who fail to meet the minimum interaction time requirements are disqualified.

Compliant and Verified: All data is validated by real people and aligned with privacy standards. Fast Turnaround: Campaigns launch in 24–48 hours, with real-time reporting built in.



“Vereigen Media outperformed every other supplier we worked with. They're fast and reliable. They feel like part of our team,“said Hieu Trung Do”, Digital Marketing Specialist at ServiceNow. The company saw 90% of delivered leads convert to Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs)”.

Proven Success Across Industries

Vereigen Media supports B2B brands across various industries, including technology, SaaS, cybersecurity, and media and services. Recent campaign results include:



ServiceNow : 90% MQL conversion and <1% lead replacement rate. Cybersecurity Firm : Seamless integration with internal systems and high-quality content engagement.

Emotion Drives B2B Decisions, Not Just Logic

In today's B2B world, marketing that connects emotionally creates 7 times more impact than rational messages (LinkedIn B2B Institute ). Vereigen Media uses this insight to craft customer journeys that feel personal, even during complex buying cycles.

“For any of the businesses, it doesn't mean your writing has to be monotonous and dull,” said strategist, Valeria Maltoni.“Businesses have people who read stuff.”

A Call to the Future of Demand Gen

B2B brands today need to do more than get clicks. They must build trust, gain attention, and prove their relevance. Vereigen Media partners with marketers to create genuine intent, not just noise.

“If you can show that you truly understand the client's problem, they'll trust you to help solve it,” - added Steinmeyer.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a global B2B demand generation partner . It helps marketers reach real buyers using first-party data, verified content engagement, and 100% in-house digital outreach. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company supports clients across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America, helping businesses build accurate pipelines with speed, scale, and compliance.

