Harley-Davidson 2025 Lineup Launched In India With 9 Models, Wide Price Range

Harley-Davidson, the American motorcycle manufacturer renowned for its legacy in the cruiser segment, has announced the 2025 model range for the Indian market. Operating in India through a strategic alliance with Hero MotoCorp, Harley continues to make premium motorcycles accessible while expanding its product portfolio for Indian riders.

The 2025 lineup introduces updates across several models, from entry-level cruisers to premium touring bikes. Bookings are reportedly open at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Alliance

After exiting its direct operations in India in 2020, Harley-Davidson partnered with India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, to handle distribution, servicing, and product development. This partnership led to the successful launch of models like the Harley-Davidson X440, an entry-level bike designed specifically for Indian roads.

This collaboration has been a game-changer, allowing Harley-Davidson to leverage Hero's extensive network while continuing to cater to its premium audience.

2025 Harley-Davidson Models

Harley-Davidson has officially released the ex-showroom prices for its 2025 lineup in India. These bikes are available for booking at Harley-Davidson showrooms nationwide. The models cater to a diverse range of riders, from new cruiser enthusiasts to hardcore touring aficionados.

Harley-Davidson 2025 Lineup: Price List

- Harley-Davidson X440 - ₹2.39 Lakh

- H-D Nightster - ₹13.51 Lakh

- H-D Nightster Special - ₹14.29 Lakh

- H-D Sportster S - ₹16.70 Lakh

- H-D Heritage Classic - ₹23.85 Lakh

- H-D Pan America Special - ₹25.10 Lakh

- H-D Fat Boy - ₹25.90 Lakh

- H-D Breakout - ₹37.19 Lakh

- H-D Street Glide - ₹39.29 Lakh

- H-D Road Glide - ₹42.30 Lakh

The highly anticipated CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, and Street Bob are yet to be released. Pricing for these will be announced closer to their respective launch dates.

Harley-Davidson X440

The X440 continues to be the most affordable Harley on sale in India. Priced at just ₹2.39 Lakh, this India-made cruiser blends classic Harley styling with a 440cc engine tuned for Indian conditions. It has broadened Harley's reach among younger and first-time buyers.

Nightster and Sportster S

The Nightster and Nightster Special fall in the mid-premium range, offering modern features. Built on the Revolution Max platform, these bikes are suitable for riders transitioning to performance cruisers. The Sportster S, with its aggressive stance and high-performance 1,252cc engine, retains Harley's iconic V-twin feel.

Harley Pan America 1250

The Pan America 1250 Special is Harley's bold entry into the adventure-touring segment. Priced at ₹25.10 Lakh, this bike is packed with features like semi-active suspension, riding modes, Brembo brakes, and a powerful 1,252cc engine. It is designed to compete with the likes of the BMW GS series and Triumph Tiger range in India.

Heritage Classic & Fat Boy

The Heritage Classic and Fat Boy continue to represent Harley's vintage cruiser identity. The Fat Boy (₹25.90 Lakh), in particular, remains one of the most popular Harley models, renowned for its solid disc wheels and bold styling.

Premium Segment

For riders seeking luxury, long-distance comfort, and premium technology, Harley offers the following models:

- Breakout (₹37.19 Lakh)

- Street Glide (₹39.29 Lakh)

- Road Glide (₹42.30 Lakh)

These bikes deliver touring performance, advanced infotainment systems, and signature Harley touring ergonomics.

CVO Series: Launch of Flagship Models

The Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) lineup is the most premium offering in Harley-Davidson's portfolio. While pricing for the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide remains under wraps, it is expected to be significantly higher, given their limited-edition status, hand-crafted components, and Milwaukee-Eight 117 engines with best-in-class torque and features.

26 Years of Harley-Davidson CVO Legacy

First introduced in 1999, the CVO lineup celebrates its 26th anniversary this year. Known for their unique paint schemes, hand-finished parts, and powerful engines, these bikes cater to ultra-premium customers and collectors.

Upcoming Releases

Another anticipated model in the 2025 lineup is the Harley-Davidson Street Bob. This cruiser is known for its stripped-down bobber design and old-school vibes. Pricing will be released soon, and it is expected to become a popular choice among retro bike enthusiasts.

Harley-Davidson is clearly committed to strengthening its Indian portfolio, offering a mix of affordable, mid-range cruisers, and ultra-premium tourers with the 2025 lineup. With Hero MotoCorp managing distribution and localized production, the American brand has carved a steady place in India's competitive motorcycle market.

As the company gears up to introduce the CVO and Street Bob variants, motorcycle enthusiasts across India can look forward to new additions, updated technology, and bold styling that only Harley can deliver.