Advanced Blockchain AG starts establishing strategic BTC and ETH Reserve Berlin, 20 June 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("ABAG", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, has begun to build its blue-chip tokens strategic reserve. In the second quarter of 2025, ABAG began building a strategic reserve of blue-chip tokens as part of its long-term treasury management strategy. The initiative is aimed to strengthen the company's digital asset position, while introducing a conservative hedge against the volatility of its altcoin holdings. The initial reserve was funded through surplus liquidity generated from staking rewards as well as yield farming and recent token unlocks. During Q2 2025, ABAG acquired:

1.2 BTC at an average purchase price of $88,409.39 , and 44 ETH at an average purchase price of $2,437.55 , resulting in a combined current market value of approximately $244,659.00 . As part of its broader treasury approach, ABAG is also in the process of executing covered call options on selected locked tokens in collaboration with a leading market maker. This is expected to generate additional liquidity in the form of stablecoins and blue-chip assets in the third quarter of 2025. Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG, commented: “The diversification of our treasury holdings supports our strategic objective to build a more resilient and strategically aligned asset base. It also reflects a disciplined approach to risk while preparing for long-term growth.” As of June 19, 2025, the company holds 86 ETH (valued at $215,344.00) and 1.2 BTC (valued at $125,792.00). Additional acquisitions are planned for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, based on cost-averaging strategies and selective market entry. Strategic Partnerships and Platform Development

In parallel, ABAG is engaged in advanced discussions with a prospective strategic partner to explore cooperation in areas including global crypto trading, tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), and operational and capital support for its Swiss-based advisory platform ABX . These conversations aim to strengthen and expand the company's footprint in the blockchain advisory segment via its subsidiary ABX Ventures . In addition, ABAG is contributing blockchain development expertise to a new decentralized physical infrastructure ( DePIN ) project. Depending on the outcome of the market research phase, ABAG may consider a token investment to participate in the long-term growth of the project and acquire a larger stake. Further Developments

ABAG's equity holding in EoT Labs GmbH remains, among others, one of the company's valuable positions. Recently, ABAG received an unsolicited and non-binding expression of interest concerning a potential sale of this stake. This was not pursued so far, as it was deemed misaligned with long-term shareholder value. In parallel, ABAG has been engaged in ongoing discussions regarding the future development of EoT Labs and related initiatives. As part of its commitment to responsible governance, ABAG submitted a formal information and inspection request (Auskunfts- und Einsichtsverlangen) to the management and supervisory board of EoT Labs GmbH. This measure was taken following several months without receiving any information on the company's operations, despite repeated requests, leaving ABAG – as a key shareholder – unable to make informed decisions. In the context of ongoing market developments, ABAG has been made aware of incorrect and unsubstantiated statements circulated via social media by a third party. As a result some shareholders have engaged themselves with BaFin , Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, regarding potential third-party actions that may affect market transparency, and implies market manipulation. ABAG acknowledges this development and continues to prioritize full regulatory compliance, transparency and consistent information standards across all stakeholder groups. Maik Laske, CFO of Advanced Blockchain AG , comments:“It is not uncommon for smaller publicly listed companies to become the target of individuals with conflicting interests, or whose interests do not align with the company's total shareholder base. Our responsibility is to protect the long-term value of the company for its shareholders and ensure that governance and compliance remain at the core of everything we do. We are focused on building a solid foundation for ABAG's future.” Furthermore, ABAG's management has been approached by an external party for a potential claim. Internal documents and communication with ABAG's legal counsel and previous supervisory bodies have proven the invalidity of this claim. About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit

