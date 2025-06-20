DIMDEX Partners With Joaan Bin Jassim Academy To Host Middle East Naval Commanders Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) has announced a partnership agreement with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies to jointly host the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC). The MENC is a key feature of the ninth edition of DIMDEX which will take place from 19 to 22 January 2026 at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

DIMDEX 2026 is held under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and is hosted and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces.

The agreement was signed at Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies by Chairman of the DIMDEX Organising Committee, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari and President of the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, Staff Brigadier (Dr) Rajih Mohammed bin Aqeel Al-Nabet.

The partnership with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies is part of the ongoing cooperation among various sections of the Qatari Armed Forces, aimed at leveraging their combined expertise and capabilities to contribute to the success of one of the largest events in the maritime defence and security sector.

The Middle East Naval Commanders Conference will centre on the theme of“Defence Diplomacy and Maritime Security Challenges”. As a leading forum, it will bring together international thought leaders to discuss the latest developments in maritime defence and security within the context of this critical theme. The event will welcome senior government officials, ministers, ambassadors, Chiefs of Staff, naval commanders, experts, maritime professionals, and academics.

Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari said:“We are honoured to partner with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, a leading institution specialising in military sciences, to host the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference at DIMDEX 2026. Through our combined expertise, we aim to provide a premier platform for addressing critical issues facing the defence and security sectors, and for developing strategic insights to tackle emerging challenges on the global stage”.

For his part, President of the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, Staff Brigadier (Dr) Rajih Mohammed bin Aqeel Al Nabet, , stated:“The Academy remains firmly committed to enhancing joint cooperation and advancing academic military programmes at the national level. We place significant emphasis on organising specialised training workshops and coordinating efforts in support of national events. Our work also reflects a strong commitment to our societal role, particularly in raising awareness of the importance of integration between civil and military institutions, thereby promoting strategic balance and reinforcing the strength of the home front. These efforts are guided by the Academy's vision of leadership and excellence”.

He went on saying:“Through such initiatives, the Academy aspires to consolidate its standing as a leading institution in postgraduate defence studies, both regionally and internationally. Our goal is to develop distinguished military and civilian leaders equipped with the skills to analyse security threats, assess risks, and formulate strategic policies and plans that enhance the nation's security and stability”.