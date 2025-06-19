403
Compass Group India's New Central Kitchen In Gurgaon Sets New Standard In Scale, Speed & Sustainability
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19th June, 2025: Compass Group India, the market leading food and facility management services provider, announces the launch of another one of its state-of-the-art Central kitchen in Gurgaon. Spanning an impressive 30,000 sq. ft., this culinary hub is designed to operate at scale, powered by technology and guided by sustainability, a kitchen that truly never sleeps.
Strategically located to serve the dynamic demands of Gurgaon, the new CPU has a production capacity of over 40,000 meals per day, making it one of the largest and most efficient of its kind in India. Equipped with five dedicated docks for high speed dispatch of vehicles, it ensures speed, precision, and freshness in food delivery across corporate, healthcare, education, and industrial sectors.
"This facility marks a defining moment in our journey to reshape India's food services landscape with meals that are deliciously nutritious and purposefully served. We have established an operation of extraordinary scale and precision, one that harnesses advanced culinary technologies while preserving the essence of quality that our clients depend on. The integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and sustainable practices positions us at the forefront of industry transformation. This is not merely expansion; it is a strategic evolution. I am confident this facility will serve as the cornerstone for our continued leadership in the market," said Vikas Chawla, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, Compass Group India.
Innovation is at the core of this new facility. From AI-powered 'Compass Eye' systems that monitor operational efficiencies in real time to advanced food automation and smart bakery systems, every corner of this kitchen is engineered for excellence. The facility uses Piped Natural Gas with a standby LOT system for uninterrupted cooking. Its intelligent electrical backbone includes PLC-based control panels with auto changeover features for seamless operations.
Sustainability has been woven into every aspect of the CPU's design. A 135-kW rooftop solar plant generates up to 30% of the unit's daily power requirement, while a 100 KLD water treatment plant and rainwater harvesting system ensure responsible water usage. The centralised HVAC system with VRF and energy-efficient plug fans, along with RO & UV water filtration, further reduces environmental impact without compromising on performance.
This is more than just a kitchen – it's a people-first space designed to foster well-being, learning community. The CPU houses a dedicated training zone to continuously upskill culinary talent, a ladies' lounge, and a spacious community dining area. Employees can also enjoy an in-house badminton court, an innovative approach to workplace wellness.
Safety and hygiene are paramount, with over 100 smart CCTVs, centralised hot water systems, a hydro-pneumatic water distribution network, and best-in-class fire protection protocols ensuring a secure, sanitised environment at all times. The launch of this CPU marks a bold step forward in redefining food production for Compass Group India. It reflects the brand's deep-rooted dedication to smart innovation, sustainable practices, and compassionate service, bringing to life the true spirit of the Compass Way.
