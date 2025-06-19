North Korea Blames US, Israel For Stoking New ME War

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): North Korea has condemned Israel's attacks on Iran, accusing the United States and Western countries of supporting Israel and turning it into a“cancerous entity” threatening peace in the Middle East and global security.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea called the Israeli attacks an act of aggression, a violation of the UN Charter and an unforgivable crime against humanity that has heightened the risk of a full-scale war in the Middle East.

The statement read:“With the backing and support of the United States and Western powers, Israel has become a malignant presence in the region - a major source of instability and destruction of global peace and security.”

Pyongyang spokesman for the foreign ministry criticised what it described as the“silence and complicity” of the US and its allies in response to Israel's actions.

The statement emphasised:“While Iran is exercising its sovereign right to legitimate self-defence, these countries are acting in ways that further inflame the conflict instead of condemning Israel.”

“The Zionists who brought a new war to the Middle East and the behind-the-scenes forces who zealously patronize and support them will be held totally responsible for destroying international peace and security,” Pyongyang warned.

Last Friday morning, Israel launched airstrikes targeting several Iranian facilities and areas. In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks. Since then, the two countries have continued to exchange strikes, resulting in casualties and financial losses on both sides, although exact figures remain unknown.

The conflict has now entered its seventh day, with attacks ongoing.

