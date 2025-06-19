Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-19 10:09:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Faraday Copper Corp. : Announced the results of the final nine drill holes from its Phase III drill program at the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona. Five holes were drilled in the American Eagle area, one at Old Reliable, two at the Sunrise Trend and one at Horsecamp. Faraday Copper Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.79.

