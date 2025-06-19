Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Access Ready Strategic Joins Senate Aging & Disability Letter From 1100 Organizations And Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions

Access Ready Strategic Joins Senate Aging & Disability Letter From 1100 Organizations And Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions


2025-06-19 09:01:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

June 13, 2025
2025.06.10 DREDF Comments on DOE Rulemaking

June 13, 2025
American Council of the Blind DOE DFR Comments

June 13, 2025
Civil and Worker's Rights Organizations Urge Congress

June 13, 2025
NRC FY 2026 Approps Letter for LR and NFCSP with Sign ons

June 13, 2025
Senate Aging & Disability Letter from 1100 Organizations on Medicaid and FY25 Reconciliation Bill

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).

The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.

Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations along with advocates across the disability and civil rights communities.

These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic at:

Media Contact:
Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
(Email) [email protected]
(Cell) (727) 452-8132
(Office) (727) 531-1000
(Website)
(Press)

SOURCE Access Ready Inc.

MENAFN19062025003732001241ID1109696472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search