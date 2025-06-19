Access Ready Strategic Joins Senate Aging & Disability Letter From 1100 Organizations And Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions
June 13, 2025
2025.06.10 DREDF Comments on DOE Rulemaking
June 13, 2025
American Council of the Blind DOE DFR Comments
June 13, 2025
Civil and Worker's Rights Organizations Urge Congress
June 13, 2025
NRC FY 2026 Approps Letter for LR and NFCSP with Sign ons
June 13, 2025
Senate Aging & Disability Letter from 1100 Organizations on Medicaid and FY25 Reconciliation Bill
Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).
The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.
Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations along with advocates across the disability and civil rights communities.
These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic at:
Media Contact:
Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
(Email) [email protected]
(Cell) (727) 452-8132
(Office) (727) 531-1000
(Website)
(Press)
SOURCE Access Ready Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
