Timestamp Partners With Bitgo To Power Innovative Capital Formation

Strategic partnership focused on fiat capital formation, with intent to extend into the Bitcoin ecosystem

BOSTON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Timestamp Financial, a regulated investment platform for startup investing, today announced a strategic partnership with BitGo, the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, through which BitGo will serve as Timestamp's official custodian and escrow partner.

Timestamp's integration of BitGo's custody and escrow solutions is the first step towards their forward-looking strategy for startup capital formation. Soon after the initial phase of this integration, founders and investors will be able to participate in regulated investment offerings using bitcoin without compromising on security, trust, or regulatory integrity. The partnership marks a tangible step towards the responsible financialization of bitcoin.

"Partnering with BitGo sets the stage for the development of capital formation infrastructure aligned with the Bitcoin standard." said Arman Meguerian, Founder and CEO of Timestamp. "Our mission is to give founders and investors a secure, compliant, and accessible path to raise and deploy capital in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. That requires regulatory clarity and institutional-grade systems, which BitGo delivers at the highest level."

"We're proud to partner with Timestamp to bring secure, regulated infrastructure to the frontier of startup investing," said Mike Belshe, Co-founder and CEO of BitGo. "This collaboration represents a powerful step forward in aligning capital formation with the principles of sound money and digital asset security. Through the integration of BitGo's institutional-grade custody and escrow services with Timestamp's innovative platform, we aim to establish the financial infrastructure that will underpin a Bitcoin-native future."

In the next phase of this partnership, Timestamp and BitGo plan to lay the groundwork for a new era of capital formation-one that is bitcoin-native, regulation-ready, and designed for a world operating on the bitcoin standard.

About Timestamp

Timestamp is a regulated investment platform purpose-built for the Bitcoin economy. Registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA, Timestamp enables founders to raise capital through compliant community rounds while giving investors access to early-stage startups. With low investment minimums and institutional-grade infrastructure, Timestamp makes it simple, secure, and accessible to participate in the next generation of capital formation built for a world on the Bitcoin standard.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

Timestamp Financial

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Timestamp Financial

