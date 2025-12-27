Canadian PM Announces New Support For Ukraine In Meeting With Zelensky

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, Dec 28 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced new financial support for Ukraine during a meeting with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to a news release from the prime minister's official website, the commitment of 2.5 billion Canadian dollars (1.83 billion US dollars) for Ukraine includes financing that will enable the International Monetary Fund to lend to Ukraine, as well as other debt service suspension and loan guarantee programs, Xinhua news agency reported.

Carney and Zelensky held a bilateral meeting in the Canadian city of Halifax to discuss the latest developments in ongoing peace talks.

Carney affirmed Canada's full support for Ukraine. They also participated in a call with European leaders to advance joint efforts for Ukraine's security and recovery, added the release.

"Canada has committed new support to Ukraine, not only to help end this war, but also to help the Ukrainian people recover and rebuild," said Carney.

Zelensky on Saturday stopped over in the Canadian city before flying to Florida to meet with US President Donald Trump for talks aimed at ending the Ukraine crisis.

According to local media, Zelensky is set to discuss a 20-point peace plan with Trump, likely at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

"In the coming days, much can be accomplished both bilaterally between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with our Coalition of the Willing partners," Zelensky was quoted as saying by CBC News.

"It is critical that we jointly and constructively bolster Ukraine's ability to protect life, reinforce our front-line positions and enhance the effectiveness of the negotiation process. Right now, it is Russia that is dragging its feet and trying to waste time," he said.

Zelensky's Canadian visit came after he spoke with Carney by phone on Friday.

According to a readout of the call from the prime minister's official website, Carney commended "Zelensky for his continued efforts to secure a just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine, and the courage of the Ukrainian people as they face another winter of Russian aggression."