Azerbaijan's MFA Extends Condolences On Death Of Renowned Journalist
"As a professional representative of Azerbaijani journalism, Emin Ibrahimov, who took a place both in our country and in the international media environment, was remembered for his objectivity, patriotism, and high professionalism in his reports, especially during the Patriotic War," the post said.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijani journalist and Euronews correspondent Emin Ibrahimov died in a car accident in Türkiye.
