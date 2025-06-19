Guident Achieves Industry First With Autonomous Bus Teleoperation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) East Lansing, MI, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with ADASTEC Corp., Guident Corporation has achieved a historic milestone in autonomous mobility by successfully teleoperating a SAE Level-4 automated electric bus on the campus of Michigan State University (MSU). The vehicle, automated on the production line with ADASTEC's SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform, flowride.ai, and an integrated sensor suite, was remotely driven in near, real-time from Guident's Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) located 1,200 miles away in Boca Raton, Florida to resolve AV edge cases with remote assistance.





Remote Monitor and Control of a full-size bus equipped with Guident's Teleoperation SW and ADASTEC's AV software. Image courtesy of Guident.

This achievement marks the first known instance of long-distance remote control of a full-size automated bus in an operational transit setting. Guident's RMCC enhances AV safety by enabling human-in-the-loop teleoperation as a complementary layer to ADASTEC's automated driving capabilities, providing real-time monitoring, remote assistance, and remote driving when autonomous systems encounter edge cases beyond their capability.

“This successful deployment is a significant milestone for safe, scalable autonomous transit,” said Harald Braun, Executive Chairman and CEO of Guident.“Remote assistance isn't just a feature, it's essential for every self-driving vehicle program. By having skilled people support autonomous systems from anywhere, we can address the current limits of technology, quickly resolve unexpected issues, and make self-driving vehicles safer and more reliable for everyone.”

“This milestone shows how ADASTEC's flowride.ai platform, combined with remote supervision, can help advance automated public transportation,” said Cemre Kavvasoglu, North America Product Management Director at ADASTEC.“With core automated driving capabilities already built into the vehicle through our SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform, Guident's RMCC provides remote support in edge cases. This helps improve safety and brings us closer to safe and scalable automated bus operations.”

At MSU, ADASTEC was first in the U.S. to deploy a full-size automated bus on public roads in mixed traffic. By adding remote monitoring and teleoperation with Guident, the site continues to lead in AV innovation. This collaboration of Guident and ADASTEC demonstrates a shared commitment to advancing safe, scalable, and cost-effective automated transportation through cutting-edge collaboration.

About Guident Corp.

Guident brings cutting-edge technology to market to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. Utilizing proprietary IP and software applications, Guident offers advanced solutions for remote monitor and control. To learn more, visit Guident's website at .

About ADASTEC Corp.

Established in 2018, ADASTEC Corp is a leading US-based provider of Level-4 automation solutions for full-size buses and commercial vehicles. Our flagship product, the SAE Level-4 automation platform sets the standard in full-size bus automation with its advanced capabilities and has achieved key regulatory approvals, distinguishing ADASTEC as an industry pioneer. With a commitment to quality and innovation, ADASTEC holds prestigious ISO certifications and is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, with a global presence in Türkiye, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands.

ADASTEC is dedicated to transforming public transportation into a more sustainable and efficient system with a proven track record of international deployments and strong industry partnerships. Our expertise in delivering factory-fitted full-size buses and commercial vehicle automation and integration into public transport systems underscores our commitment to providing scalable, cost-effective, and safety-focused solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern cities.

For more information, please visit .

