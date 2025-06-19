403
U.S. Businesses Hope Returning to Russia
(MENAFN) American companies have expressed approval of the Trump administration’s initiative to reestablish communication with Moscow, hoping it will allow them to re-enter the Russian marketplace.
Robert Agee, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), conveyed this view during an interview with a news agency.
Since Donald Trump took office in January, AmCham has endorsed his push to rebuild bilateral ties with Russia.
For several months, the organization has also urged U.S. authorities to reduce the sanctions placed on Moscow.
“It’s better to have good business relations between Russia and the United States,” Agee remarked on Wednesday while attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025).
He highlighted that “70% of our businesses four years ago looked upon Russia as a strategic market,” underscoring the country’s long-term importance to American enterprises.
According to Agee, those companies that chose to continue operating in Russia after 2022—despite sanctions from the U.S. and allied nations in response to Russia’s military action in Ukraine—ultimately found those decisions to be advantageous over time.
