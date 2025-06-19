403
Russian presidential aide criticizes NATO Secretary-General over his remarks about peace negotiations
(MENAFN) Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is also Moscow’s lead negotiator in talks with Kiev, criticized NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte for his remarks about the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Rutte had accused Moscow of delaying talks and suggested that Russia should replace Medinsky, whom he mockingly called a historian focused on outdated views of Russia and Ukraine’s history dating back to the 12th century.
Responding at the International Forum of Ministers of Education in Kazan, Medinsky dismissed Rutte’s comments by saying the NATO chief should revisit history lessons, pointing out that Ukraine did not exist as a state in the 12th century. Medinsky joked that if Vladimir II Monomakh, the Grand Prince of Rostov, Smolensk, and Kiev, were told he lived in Ukraine, he would likely be surprised or offended.
Medinsky, formerly Russia’s Culture Minister, is known for co-authoring new history textbooks used in Russian schools and leading an extensive online course on Russian history.
Historically, the area now known as Ukraine was part of Kievan Rus’, a federation of East Slavic principalities ruled by the Rurikid dynasty. The term “Ukraine” appeared in the late 12th century but described a borderland region rather than an independent state. The idea of Ukraine as a distinct political and cultural entity only developed centuries later, around the 17th century.
