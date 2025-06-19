Zetadisplay And COOP Forge Strategic Partnership To Launch Advanced In-Store Retail Media Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZetaDisplay has entered into a strategic agreement with Coop Norway to roll out a next-generation Retail Media solution across the retail store's footprint in the region. This milestone partnership aims to enhance the customer journey through data-driven, in-store communications, while offering advertisers a scalable, measurable media platform within grocery retail.

Coop is Norway's second-largest grocery retailer, with a portfolio of approximately 1,200 grocery and home improvement stores. As part of the first phase, 128 digital screens will be deployed by ZetaDisplay into 32 of Coop's Obs hypermarkets across Norway.

Strategically positioned in high-traffic areas, the screens will serve as dynamic touchpoints for brand messaging and real-time promotions. A curated group of partners has been invited to collaborate on the development and testing of the initial launch.

ZetaDisplay will deliver a turnkey Retail Media infrastructure, including state-of-the-art hardware, advanced software, and fully managed services. The solution is designed to deliver contextual and actionable messages at the point of decision-making, enabling new revenue streams for Coop and increased ROI for advertisers.

Coop Norway selected ZetaDisplay following an extensive evaluation of potential partners.

Christian Skaarud, Head of Media at Coop Norway says:

"After a thorough review of multiple providers, ZetaDisplay clearly stood out by offering the most comprehensive and innovative solution. Their proven expertise and leadership in digital signage and Retail Media give us full confidence as we move forward with implementation that we believe will set a new industry benchmark.”

Anders Olin, CEO of ZetaDiplay Group comments:

“This collaboration with Coop Norway reinforces our position in data-driven customer engagement, and we look much forward to working closely with Coop to bring our shared vision to life. In addition, this is a confirmation that our Engage Suite CMS software product investments in Retail Media solutions are highly competitive across the market landscape."

Jørn Olsen, Director of Retail Media & Analytics at ZetaDisplay explains:

"We're very excited to partner with Coop to help define and deliver the future of in-store Retail Media. With so many platforms now available, brands are facing new challenges in reaching and targeting audiences effectively. Our Retail Media strategies provide a data-driven solution, bridging the gap between the precision of online advertising and the impact of in-store engagement to capitalize on the changing media landscape.”

MALMÖ, ZETADISPLAY AB (PUBL) - 19 june 2025

ABOUT COOP NORWAY

Coop is Norway's second-largest grocery retailer, with a portfolio of approximately 1,200 grocery and home improvement stores under brands such as Obs, Extra, Coop Prix, Coop Mega, Coop Marked, Matkroken, Obs BYGG, and Coop Byggmix. Owned by customers through membership in local cooperative societies, Coop collectively represents over 2.5 million members and family members. The umbrella organization, Coop Norge SA, handles joint functions and strategic initiatives across the network.

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

More than 20 years of leadership and innovation in digital signage.

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage. We are one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions, and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with +125,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +600 million and employs approx. 250 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information at and .

