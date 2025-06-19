Innovation Center Migrates To G-Cloud As Part Of Azerbaijan's Ongoing Digital Transformation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718, signed by President Ilham Aliyev on June 3, 2019, titled“On the Establishment of the Government Cloud (G-Cloud) and Provision of Cloud Services”, continues to progress in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of this initiative, another state institution-the Innovation Centre under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations-has successfully migrated its information systems and digital resources to the“Government Cloud.”

Key digital assets of the Innovation Centre have been partially transferred to the Baku Data Centre, operated by AzInTelecom LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. AzInTelecom is providing the centre with cloud-based services, including“Virtual Server – IaaS” (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and“Backup – BaaS” (Backup-as-a-Service). These services have significantly improved the availability and resilience of the centre's critical systems.

Under the broader G-Cloud project, government agencies are transitioning their IT systems, either partially or fully, to AzInTelecom's primary data centre in Baku and its backup facility in Yevlakh. This migration not only reduces operational IT costs but also enhances system performance, strengthens information security, ensures infrastructure resilience, and provides round-the-clock monitoring and high-quality service delivery.

AzInTelecom remains a leader in the region, being the first organisation in the South Caucasus to receive the internationally recognised TIER III certification for its cloud services infrastructure.