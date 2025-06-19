Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Siberian mayor gets accused of bribery


2025-06-19 03:46:47
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have detained the mayor of Krasnoyarsk, a Siberian city with over a million residents, on charges of large-scale bribery. The mayor, who previously served as deputy mayor, is accused of accepting over $2.2 million in bribes from 2018 to 2024. These payments, made in cash and services, allegedly came in exchange for awarding municipal construction contracts to a particular company.

The Investigative Committee announced on Monday that the mayor, Loginov, is suspected of steering contracts toward a specific commercial entity. Investigators have requested that he be held in pretrial detention. His arrest occurred just a day after Krasnoyarsk marked its 397th anniversary.

In a related development, Artur Arutyunyan, an advisor to the mayor, was arrested in February on abuse of power charges. He is accused of collaborating to secure profitable agreements with an asphalt company where Loginov once worked as commercial director. Some media reports suggest a connection between these investigations.

Vyacheslav Dyukov, an independent city council member and vocal critic of Loginov, described the arrest as an expected step in rooting out corruption. Dyukov claimed in March that at least ten individuals, many of them officials, are ready to testify against the mayor.

Loginov, 59, is originally from Krasnoyarsk Region and has a background in both public and private road construction firms. He became deputy mayor in 2017 and was elected mayor by the city council in 2022.

