Bitcoin Holds The Line As Crypto Markets Face Technical And Macro Headwinds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin traded near $105,000 throughout the past 24 hours, maintaining a narrow range despite persistent volatility in the broader financial markets.
This price action, confirmed by official exchange data and chart analysis, reflects a market in consolidation, with neither bulls nor bears able to seize control. Technical indicators on both the 4-hour and daily Bitcoin charts reveal a cautious sentiment.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the 4-hour chart shows a bearish crossover, with momentum fading as the price hovers near the lower edge of the Ichimoku cloud.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 45, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating weak buying pressure and a lack of clear bullish momentum. Bollinger Bands remain moderately wide, suggesting continued but not extreme volatility.
On the daily timeframe, Bitcoin's price consolidates just above $104,800, well above the 200-day moving average, which acts as a long-term support.
However, the MACD remains negative, and the daily RSI is slightly below 50, underscoring a neutral to bearish bias. Bollinger Bands are tightening, a classic signal that a period of higher volatility may soon follow.
The market's inability to break above $107,000, where the 50-period exponential moving average and a key descending trendline converge, highlights strong resistance and persistent selling pressure.
Macroeconomic conditions continue to weigh on sentiment. Investors remain wary of global economic uncertainty, including shifting monetary policy and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
These factors have limited risk appetite, keeping institutional inflows steady but not exuberant. Recent ETF data shows continued accumulation, with large asset managers adding both Bitcoin and Ethereum to their portfolios, but these purchases have not yet triggered a decisive breakout.
Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin's range-bound behavior, trading near $2,522 after a mild 0.4% drop. The coin remains stuck between a supply zone at $2,650 and demand at $2,420, with technical signals pointing to a critical inflection point.
Institutional accumulation appears to be occurring, but a clear trend has not emerged. Other major cryptocurrencies also reflected this cautious tone.
XRP traded around $2.16, holding above its $2.10 support but facing resistance due to a bearish crossover between its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.
Solana dropped 2.27% to $147.99, extending a short-term downtrend, while Litecoin slipped to $87.19, down 1.06% from the previous day.
The story behind these figures is straightforward: the crypto market is in a holding pattern, with technical and macroeconomic forces keeping prices in check.
Traders and investors are watching key support and resistance levels closely, waiting for a catalyst that could drive a new trend. Until then, sideways movement and cautious positioning will likely persist.
Market Overview & Price Action
Coin
Last Price
24h Change
Market Cap
24h Volume
| BTC
| $104,978
| -0.46%
| $2.09T
| $511.4M
| ETH
| $2,524.64
| -0.54%
| $304.8B
| $440.3M
| XRP
| $2.1682
| +0.01%
| $127.8B
| $179.2M
| SOL
| $146.47
| -1.43%
| $77.4B
| $151.5M
| LTC
| $84.99
| -1.59%
| -
| -
| DOGE
| $0.1708
| -0.34%
| $25.6B
| $18.4M
| Top Gainer: AERO
| $0.9540
| +16.91%
| $784.9M
| $2.1M
| Top Loser: SPK
| $0.04812
| -16.53%
| $79.2M
| $6.6M
Current date: Thursday, June 19, 2025, 6:50 AM WEST
MENAFN19062025007421016031ID1109694717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment