SSU Detains Five Russian Saboteurs Operating In Various Regions Of Ukraine
In particular, in Zaporizhzhia, a 36-year-old local resident was detained for setting fire to three military SUVs that were undergoing maintenance after missions on the southern front. He also planned to destroy a minivan used by Ukrainian defenders to transport combat equipment to the front line.
In Kyiv region, a resident of the capital was caught in the act as he prepared to derail a freight train by installing a brake stop on the tracks.
In Ternopil region, two residents of the town of Husiatyn were detained for setting fire to a serviceman's crossover vehicle.
In Kharkiv, a woman previously convicted of minor bodily harm was detained for burning a relay cabinet of a Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) signal installation on orders from the Russians.
It was established that all the suspects had been recruited through Telegram channels offering“easy money.”
Law enforcement conducted searches of the detainees and seized evidence of collaboration with the aggressor state.Read also: Russian GRU agent arrested in Kharkiv for directing strikes, awaiting occupation
The suspects have been formally charged with crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: sabotage committed under martial law and obstruction of lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period.
The suspects are in custody without the possibility of bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a serviceman in Cherkasy region was detained for ideologically motivated espionage - transmitting coordinates of Ukraine's Defense Forces in four regions to the Russians.
Photo: SSU
