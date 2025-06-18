Etihad Rail And ADPIC Sign Mou To Drive Strategic Infrastructure Alignment In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE –June 2025: Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Center (ADPIC) at the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025. This agreement is set to enhance strategic alignment, effective planning, and coordinated execution of infrastructure projects, thereby supporting Abu Dhabi's broader development objectives.

The MoU was witnessed by His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, and signed by His Excellency Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and His Excellency Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC.

The collaboration will focus on several key areas, including knowledge exchange for studies, designs, engineering plans, and development strategies related to Etihad Rail's projects. Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will work to identify potential areas to integrate infrastructure projects, ensuring alignment with Abu Dhabi's five-year capital projects plan.

Commenting on the signing, H.E. Shadi Malak said:“This collaboration with ADPIC marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to develop world-class railway infrastructure for the UAE, aimed at enhancing the lives of our citizens and communities. With the unwavering support and guidance of our Chairman, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Etihad Rail is committed to delivering projects that align with the nation's broader development goals, enabling the transportation landscape, to be more efficient and accessible. Furthermore, this MoU reflects a shared ambition to deliver integrated, future-ready infrastructure that supports Abu Dhabi's emergence as a globally competitive, connected, and sustainable capital.”

H.E. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, added:“This strategic partnership with Etihad Rail exemplifies ADPIC's commitment to unified and optimized capital project delivery across Abu Dhabi. By aligning our infrastructure planning and governance frameworks, we're ensuring every project contributes meaningfully to national priorities while enhancing budget efficiency. This collaboration will drive private sector participation, strengthen our focus on liveability outcomes, and advance sustainability standards-all critical elements in building a resilient, future-ready Abu Dhabi that improves quality of life for its residents while supporting the Emirate's long-term economic vision.”

Moreover, the MoU aims to foster private sector engagement and investment opportunities around Etihad Rail's stations and assets. This initiative will drive joint research and innovation in key areas such as urban planning, infrastructure, and project management, ensuring the development of cutting-edge solutions. Additionally, the MoU seeks to enhance capacity building through the creation of joint training programs, annual knowledge-sharing sessions, and active participation in relevant events, conferences, and forums. These efforts collectively aim to strengthen collaboration, drive innovation, and promote sustainable growth within the rail sector.

This collaboration not only accelerates the delivery of state-of-the-art projects but also establishes a robust framework for sustainable growth and economic diversification. By leveraging collective expertise and fostering private sector engagement, both entities aim to create a resilient and future-ready infrastructure that will serve as a cornerstone for Abu Dhabi's continued development and stands as a testament to the UAE's vision of becoming a leading hub for advanced infrastructure and seamless connectivity.

The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) is set to become the region's premier gathering for infrastructure innovation and collaboration. Designed to strengthen private sector engagement and foster collaboration across industries, the summit will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, offering attendees valuable insights into evolving market trends, regulatory developments, and best practices in infrastructure planning and execution.

About Etihad Rail:

Etihad Rail was established under Federal Law No. 2 with the mandate of overseeing the development, construction, and operation of the UAE's national freight and passenger railway network. Part of the 'Projects of the 50', the National Railway Network is the largest project to consolidate the strength of the union for the next fifty years.

Since 2016, Etihad Rail has successfully operated the Shah-Habshan-Ruwais route, transporting granulated sulphur for export, and establishing rail as a safe and sustainable mode of transport with a proven track record. In 2023, construction on the network expansion was completed, marking the inauguration of the UAE National Railway Network, now spanning a length of 900 km from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah, as well as the launch of full freight operations. Etihad Rail continues to develop its passenger services, which will be operated along the same network in the future.

Etihad Rail connects the emirates, linking industrial and commercial centres with 11 terminals, including four major ports: Ruwais Inland Terminal, Ruwais Port, ICAD, Khalifa Port, DIC, Jebel Ali Port, Al Ghail Dry Port, Fujairah Port, Ghuwaifat Terminal, Shah Terminal, and Habshan Terminal.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre:

Established in 2023, ADPIC's vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi's strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.