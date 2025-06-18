New AAC App Helps Children With Autism Speak, Connect, And Thrive Through Play

Welcome to Spkeasy

Spkeasy combines proven communication strategies with interactive learning to support language development at home, school, or in therapy.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spkeasy – a new app from AAC Plus, Inc ., is transforming how children with autism and speech challenges learn to communicate, using interactive activities, customizable avatars, and a joyful, intuitive design.Unlike traditional speech tools that can feel clinical, outdated, or difficult to use, Spkeasy turns the process of learning to communicate into a rewarding experience. Designed by a team of speech-language pathologists, educators, and assistive tech experts, it's fast becoming one of the most talked-about AAC apps for autism in the field."AAC Plus was born out of a deep belief that every child, regardless of their ability to speak, deserves a voice that's heard, respected, and celebrated," said Prince Thomas, Founder and CEO of AAC Plus."We created Spkeasy to simplify communication and make it joyful, especially for children with autism and speech challenges. Our mission is to break down barriers and empower families, SLPs, and teachers with tools that help children connect with the world in their own way."Why Spkeasy Stands OutHarmony Hub – Personalized Control for Adults - Parents, teachers, and therapists can customize the Spkpad layout, manage accessible activities, and tailor the app experience to meet each child's unique needs.Interactive Activities That Engage – From daily routines to imaginative play, children build language through immersive practice.Customizable Avatars – Kids can personalize their avatar's hair, skin tone, clothing, and more, creating a deeper connection with their voice.SLP-Friendly Tools – Therapists can build custom vocab sets and support goals faster with less manual setup.Caregiver-Ready Design – The intuitive design means families don't need hours of training. They can get started immediately-and with confidence."There has been a disconnect between reality and devices, so it would be awesome to see this bridge some gaps," said Allie Rhinehart, a licensed speech-language pathologist."The Spkeasy app makes it easy. By providing an intuitive interface and accessible features, it empowers users and caregivers to focus on what matters most-effective communication and connection."Get a Free 101-Day Trial Today by clicking here .Now available in the Apple App & Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore, Spkeasy is launching with a generous offer for families and professionals:Try it. Use it. Fall in love. There's no risk, just a chance to unlock your child's voice and let them thrive.

Explore Spkeasy App

