Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Partner With C1 To Lead Innovation In Education Technology

Bridging Technology and Education for Student Success

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced its continued partnership with Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS), paving the way for innovation and transformation in education through advanced technology solutions. This collaboration highlights KCKPS's leadership in adopting cutting-edge solutions to modernize infrastructure, bolster cybersecurity, and enhance operational efficiency, ensuring a future-ready school district.

"KCKPS has always been committed to leveraging technology to amplify learning outcomes and operational excellence," said Zachary Conrad, Ph.D., Executive Director of TIS and DERA at Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools. "C1 has been pivotal in helping us innovate strategically, secure our systems, and build a future-ready school district. Their partnership has transformed the way we deliver education and maintain operational integrity."

Despite challenges such as outdated systems, increasing data demands, and cybersecurity risks, KCKPS has emerged as a leader in educational technology. Through its collaboration with C1, the school district implemented scalable Dell VX Rail data centers to modernize infrastructure, Rapid7 to enhance network security for over 35,000 endpoints, and Cisco Duo for identity security including multi-factor authentication (MFA). These solutions provided KCKPS with unparalleled stability, security, and operational efficiency.

"Kansas City, Kansas Public School's forward-thinking approach and leadership in addressing critical technology challenges have set a benchmark for K-12 school districts nationwide," said Elliot Olschwang, Chief Services Officer at C1. "It's our privilege to support their visionary goals."

C1 also helped KCKPS optimize its transition to Microsoft 365, streamlining communication and collaboration for educators and staff. These efforts not only improved productivity across the district but also enabled KCKPS to reallocate valuable resources toward enhancing the student experience. Furthermore, the integration of outdoor Wi-Fi at bus transit centers improved data accessibility and operational efficiency for the district's transportation services.

"C1's ability to deliver innovative and secure solutions tailored to our needs is unmatched," added Dr. Conrad. "Their collaborative approach and understanding of our goals have allowed us to move past transactional IT fixes and toward impactful, strategic innovations."

Looking to the future, KCKPS and C1 are exploring AI-driven solutions to further enhance education delivery, including digital human translation avatars to support KCKPS's diverse community that speaks over 67 languages. This initiative is part of a broader effort to make education more inclusive and accessible for all students and families within the district.

About Kansas City Kansas Public Schools

Kansas City Kansas Public Schools (KCKPS) is the fifth-largest public school district in Kansas, serving over 21,000 students across PreK-12 grades. The district operates more than 45 schools, focusing on diverse and inclusive education with a commitment to technology-driven learning environments. With a dedication to innovation and efficiency, KCKPS strives to create future-ready educational opportunities for all students. Learn more at .

About C1

C1, a global technology solution provider, is transforming businesses with AI-powered solutions that elevate connected human experiences. Through advisory, professional, and managed services, C1 ensures seamless integration across communications, infrastructure, and security. C1 solutions are tailored to align with client goals to drive innovation and operational excellence. Through partnerships with leading technology providers and an engineering team holding over 7,000 certifications, C1 empowers enterprises to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced digital world. At C1, it's about turning complex challenges into meaningful solutions, enabling businesses to design, deploy, and manage technology that delivers impactful outcomes. Learn more at oneC1 .

Additional Resources

Case Study:

Contact

Kim Espinosa

832-721-0087

SOURCE C1

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED