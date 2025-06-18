Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin, UAE Leader Sound Alarm Over Iran-Israel Conflict

2025-06-18 09:16:44
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan voiced shared alarm over the accelerating hostilities between Iran and Israel during a phone conversation, the Kremlin announced Wednesday.

Amid mounting fears of broader regional instability, Putin underscored Russia’s willingness to step in as a mediator to encourage direct dialogue between Tehran and Tel Aviv. He emphasized the critical need to de-escalate tensions before the conflict spirals further out of control.

"The presidents noted the need for a speedy end to the conflict between Iran and Israel and the intensification of diplomatic efforts," the Kremlin said in a statement. Both leaders reportedly acknowledged that the escalating crisis represents a significant threat to the entire Middle East.

Putin also brought his counterpart up to speed on recent talks he has held with other international figures regarding the regional turmoil and efforts to restore stability.

Beyond the conflict, the leaders reaffirmed their countries' strengthening relationship. They expressed mutual satisfaction with the state of Russia-UAE cooperation, highlighting progress across political, economic, and humanitarian fronts.

