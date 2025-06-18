Senseless Kyiv Attack Undermines Trump's Peace Appeal U.S. Embassy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has joined the day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on June 17, calling the strike senseless and contrary to President Donald Trump's appeal to end the killings and bring the war to a close.

“Today, with all of Ukraine, we join a day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of Russia's June 17 attack. 21 dead, including an American. More than 134 injured, including children. We extend deepest condolences to the victims' families. This senseless attack runs counter to President Trump's call to stop the killing and end the war,” the embassy stated.



As previously reported by Ukrinform, overnight on June 17, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine using 472 aerial assault weapons. The main target of the strike was Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 428 of the attacking weapons were intercepted.

As of the latest updates, 24 people were killed and 134 injured in Kyiv as a result of the combined Russian attack on June 17.