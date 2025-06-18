Senseless Kyiv Attack Undermines Trump's Peace Appeal U.S. Embassy
This was stated in a post on the social media platform , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Today, with all of Ukraine, we join a day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of Russia's June 17 attack. 21 dead, including an American. More than 134 injured, including children. We extend deepest condolences to the victims' families. This senseless attack runs counter to President Trump's call to stop the killing and end the war,” the embassy stated.Read also: Kyiv hopes to complete search and rescue operations by end of da
As previously reported by Ukrinform, overnight on June 17, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine using 472 aerial assault weapons. The main target of the strike was Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 428 of the attacking weapons were intercepted.
As of the latest updates, 24 people were killed and 134 injured in Kyiv as a result of the combined Russian attack on June 17.
