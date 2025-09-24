EU Provides $4.6M For UNHAS In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Programme (WFP) says the European Union has contributed 4.6 million US dollars (equivalent €4 million) to the United Nations Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS) in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the WFP welcomed the contribution from the EU for UNHAS in Afghanistan.

It said this funding would ensure UNHAS remains operational, maintaining a crucial link for the safe movement of aid workers and the delivery of essential relief supplies to some of Afghanistan's most remote communities.

“Ensuring the safe transport of humanitarian personnel from UN agencies, NGOs and partners, as well as delivering life-saving cargo to remote areas, is essential. UNHAS plays a critical role in making this possible, serving as a humanitarian lifeline,” said François Goemans, Head of the European Union's Humanitarian Aid Office in Afghanistan.“We remain committed to supporting the most vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.”

UNHAS bridges vast distances, connecting those with the capacity to help those in urgent need – ensuring no community is left behind.

“UNHAS connects humanitarians with the people they serve across the country thanks to contributions from outstanding partners like the European Union,” said John Aylieff, WFP Country Director in Afghanistan.

“Behind every UNHAS flight is a story of hope – of aid delivered, lives saved, and communities connected to the support they urgently need.”

More than 100 humanitarian NGOs, UN agencies and diplomatic missions are currently registered users of UNHAS in Afghanistan.

Since the start of the year, UNHAS has operated over 1,600 flights to 20 destinations – 18 within Afghanistan, including 14 regular and four on-demand routes, and two international destinations.

Earlier this year, WFP had warned that its air services in Afghanistan might be suspended due to severe funding shortages.

kk/ma