Qatar Calls For Action To Protect Healthcare Facilities In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The State of Qatar took part in a ministerial roundtable meeting on“Healthcare in the Gaza Strip,” hosted by the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud who stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe suffered by civilians in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli aggression constitutes war crimes.

He emphasised that the world must not remain silent in the face of this tragedy, calling for immediate action to end the aggression, save lives and protect healthcare facilities and workers.

The Minister also highlighted the role played by the State of Qatar, both its leadership and people, in standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in the State of Palestine as a whole, reiterating Qatar's commitment to assisting them. He affirmed that Qatar continues to pursue a just solution despite the treacherous attack launched by Israel against the State of Qatar in a desperate attempt to undermine any hope for peace and to prolong the war.

During the roundtable meeting, participants heard direct testimonies from doctors and healthcare workers who had served in the Gaza Strip, sharing first-hand accounts of the tragedies they had witnessed there.

The roundtable was attended by the UK's Foreign Secretary H E Yvette Cooper; Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; President of the Palestine Red Crescent Society Dr Younis Al Khatib .

The Minister of Public Health, also participated in a number of events held alongside the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he took part in the event:“One Vision, One Future: Rallying Global Momentum on NCDs for Generations to Come” organised by the Sultanate of Oman, in the event:“The Political Economy of Implementing Primary Health Care: Key Policy Shifts” organised by the Republic of Kazakhstan, and in the event:“A Global Movement to Improve Survival and Reduce Suffering for Children with Cancer and other Catastrophic Diseases” organised by the Republic of Uzbekistan and the World Health Organization, in addition to other entities.

Separately, the Minister met Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H E Akmaral Alnazarova on the sidelines of his participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.