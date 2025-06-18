403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow Region governor declares elderly female wounded in Ukrainian drone assault
(MENAFN) A 75-year-old woman was hospitalized after being injured by debris from a downed drone during a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow Region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported. The incident occurred in the Ramensky Urban District’s summer cottage area. Vorobyov confirmed the woman is receiving necessary medical treatment.
Russian air defenses intercepted ten drones across multiple districts in the region. The most notable damage happened in Istra, where debris struck the facade and windows of a residential building. No other civilian injuries or damage to critical infrastructure were reported.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin also confirmed frequent drone incursions early Sunday. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 61 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across various regions, including Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk, and Crimea.
Since mid-May, following the first Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, Ukraine has significantly escalated drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Moscow and surrounding areas. The raids peaked in late May, with Russian forces downing 2,300 UAVs, according to the Defense Ministry.
Russian air defenses intercepted ten drones across multiple districts in the region. The most notable damage happened in Istra, where debris struck the facade and windows of a residential building. No other civilian injuries or damage to critical infrastructure were reported.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin also confirmed frequent drone incursions early Sunday. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 61 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across various regions, including Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk, and Crimea.
Since mid-May, following the first Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, Ukraine has significantly escalated drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Moscow and surrounding areas. The raids peaked in late May, with Russian forces downing 2,300 UAVs, according to the Defense Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment