Russian-Armenian Tycoon Samvel Karapetyan Arrested In Yerevan

Russian businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, head of the Tashir Group of Companies, has been arrested in Yerevan, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions between the Armenian government and prominent figures supportive of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

Karapetyan was detained following a criminal investigation initiated by the Main Department for the Investigation of Crimes against the State under Armenia's Investigative Committee. According to officials, he is accused of public calls to usurp power, a charge falling under Part 2 of Article 422 of Armenia's Criminal Code.

The situation gained national attention after Armenian police conducted a search of Karapetyan's residence earlier this week, shortly after he publicly defended the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its deepening standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's administration.

Pashinyan responded with a sharply worded comment on social media, stating:

“This is not the village of Nizhny Tapr in Kaluga for you, but Armenia. I hope that the taste of the state will remain in your mouth.”

The statement was widely interpreted as a warning to diaspora Armenians, particularly wealthy figures like Karapetyan, who wield influence in Yerevan but live abroad.

Supporters of the businessman have gathered in front of the Main Investigation Department, demanding his release, while the Investigative Committee has yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest or the court's decision on the petition for pre-trial detention.

Karapetyan, a dual national known for large-scale investments in Armenia and significant donations to the Church, has increasingly clashed with the current government's efforts to reduce the Church's political role.