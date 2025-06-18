Israel Strikes Key Iranian Sites Iran Deploys Hypersonic Missiles As Tensions Escalate

The Israeli military has announced a series of airstrikes targeting vital military sites in Iran over the past 24 hours. The strikes have included the destruction of a centrifuge production facility and missile launch sites deep within Iranian territory. These moves represent a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, June 18, Israeli forces also reported the destruction of more than 70 of Iran's air defense systems. The Israeli army claimed that these actions were a response to Iranian provocations, aiming to diminish Iran's defense capabilities and prevent future retaliatory attacks.

In addition to targeting missile defense infrastructure, Israel also hit two missile production centers in Tehran. These facilities were responsible for producing components for both ground-to-ground and surface-to-air missiles. Israel's focus on these strategic sites suggests its intent to cripple Iran's missile production capacity.

In response to Israel's strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a statement announcing the commencement of a new phase of the battle with Israel. Khamenei emphasized that Iran would not back down and would continue to defend its sovereignty against Israeli aggression.

Reports from Tehran indicate that Iran has already begun deploying its advanced hypersonic missiles, notably the“Fattah” missiles, in retaliation. These weapons are capable of high speeds and maneuverability, making them difficult to intercept, raising concerns about the escalating threat posed by the conflict.

As the conflict enters a dangerous phase, the next 24-48 hours will be critical in determining the trajectory of the situation. The international community is closely watching the developments, with concerns growing over a potential broader regional war.

While Israel has strategically targeted Iranian defense and missile infrastructure, the use of advanced weapons by both sides signals an intensifying arms race that could have serious geopolitical ramifications. The coming days will likely determine whether diplomatic efforts can intervene or if the conflict will escalate further.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram