Reddit's India Wicket: Will Sachin Tendulkar Deliver The Winning Knock?

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar - a name that resonates not only in cricket stadiums but also in the hearts of millions of Indians across the generations. Tendulkar wasn't merely playing cricket; he was creating memories with his brilliant straight drive that divided the pitch and his elegant cover shot that sent spectators into a frenzy. Now, in a move that's both surprising and oddly fitting, Reddit has announced the 'Master Blaster' as its new global brand ambassador. For a platform built around passion, authenticity, and deep community ties, who better than a man whose very presence once united an entire country every time he took guard at the crease?

On Wednesday, Reddit shared that Sachin Tendulkar will now be part of the Reddit universe, engaging directly with fans through sports communities, sharing personal insights, reflections on the game, and exclusive content through his official profile.

“In the coming months, Tendulkar will also appear in a new marketing campaign for Reddit in India as well as other markets throughout the world,” the company said in a statement.

I'm incredibly excited to share that @sachin_rt is joining Reddit as our newest Brand Ambassador. This isn't just about a legend joining a platform. It's about closing the gap between those cherished memories & the present moment. Welcome to Reddit, Sachin!#SachinJoinsReddit twitter/NyKqxWuk9u

- Durgesh Kaushik (@durgesh_kaushik) June 18, 2025

New Innings for Sachin Tendulkar

For millions of Indians, Sachin isn't just a name-they've grown up with him. His rise from a curly-haired teenager in the early '90s to the most revered name in Indian cricket mirrors the journey of an entire generation. So when he speaks about community, it doesn't feel like marketing-speak-it feels like a page from his own story.

“For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field,” Tendulkar said.“In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together.”

Durgesh Kaushik, Reddit's Vice President of International Growth, echoed that sentiment.“His name is synonymous with cricket excellence and he possesses a remarkable ability to transcend boundaries and unite people through his extraordinary talent,” he said.

Kaushik also pointed to the emotional chord Tendulkar has always struck with fans.“His presence on the field fostered a powerful sense of community among fans, who were drawn together by their shared admiration for the 'Master Blaster'.”

And that, in many ways, is Reddit's pitch-spaces built on shared interests, shared emotions, and unfiltered conversations. With Tendulkar, they may just have found someone who naturally embodies that spirit.

Sachin Tendulkar: A Trusted Face in Brand Parternships

Tendulkar has long been one of India's most trusted celebrity faces when it comes to brand endorsements. From his early days batting for brands like MRF, Boost, and Adidas, to his more recent associations with companies like BMW India, Apollo Tyres, and Smartron, his brand partnerships have always felt steady, never forced.

He's also moved with the times. While he once appeared in charming Pepsi ads that played in every Indian living room, today, he backs tech-forward ventures like Smaaash and Paytm First Games. His instinct to align with platforms that value connection and passion seems to guide these choices.

That's perhaps what makes this Reddit move more than just another commercial deal. It's also about storytelling-something Tendulkar has done with every match he's played.

Reddit's Big India Dream

India is a battleground for digital platforms, with its enormous, youthful online population and rapidly growing interest in sports and online content. While Reddit is a household name in the US, its reach in India is still growing. Most of its Indian users so far have been internet-savvy, Reddit-native folks. But that could change.

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Reddit recorded an average of 3.8 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 1.3 million daily active users (DAUs) in India in 2024 (up to December 17). This marks a nearly 20% increase from 2023, when the app had 3.2 million MAUs and 1.1 million DAUs. In comparison, X (formerly Twitter) reported around 25 million MAUs in India as of April 2024. Reddit also saw over 3.5 million app downloads in the country last year and consistently ranked among the top 3 apps in the 'News' category on the Apple App Store.

A July 2024 Reuters report mentioned that Reddit reported that communities in its sports category received 20.4 billion screenviews over the past 12 months, reflecting a 26% year-over-year increase. Additionally, the company has teamed up with the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Nascar, and Italy's Serie A. The addition of Tendulkar signals its intent to take India seriously-and emotionally.

If the move pays off, Reddit won't just gain new users. It might, for the first time, become part of India's everyday digital conversation. And if there's one person who can spark that kind of momentum without saying much, it's the man who once carried the hopes of a billion people every time he walked onto the field - Sachin Tendulkar.