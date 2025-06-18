Filipino Healthcare Worker Recovers After Removal Of Brain Tumor, Nearly The Size Of A Tennis Ball, At Aster Hospital Mankhool

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A 41-year-old Filipino woman, Ms. Jovelyn Sison Omes, a healthcare assistant at an aesthetic clinic in Dubai, underwent life-saving brain surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, ranked No. 4 on Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals in the UAE list for 2025. Ms. Omes had been experiencing severe headaches, nausea, double vision, and a full-body seizure – alarming symptoms that prompted immediate medical evaluation.

Upon her admission on November 27, 2024, scans revealed a large, non-cancerous brain tumor on the right side of her brain, known as a falcine meningioma. The tumor had grown across the center of her brain to the opposite side, causing swelling and pressure on critical brain areas, leading to a condition called cerebral edema and mass effect. Dr. Prakash Nair, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, compared the tumor's size to that of a tennis ball.

Despite a medical history of asthma and high cholesterol, Ms. Omes was not on any regular medications. Her symptoms included persistent headaches (VAS 8/10), a seizure with tongue bite, temporary confusion, and a brief episode of double vision. She did not report limb weakness or trauma.

On November 28, 2024, Dr. Prakash Nair and his team performed a complex brain surgery on Ms. Jovelyn Sison Omes at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, to remove the tumor located near a critical brain region responsible for limb movement. The patient was placed under general anesthesia, and the surgical team accessed the tumor through four small openings in the skull.

Using advanced tools including a state-of-the-art microscope and ultrasonic aspirator (CUSA), the team performed a Simpson Grade 1 resection, meaning the tumor and its roots were entirely removed - significantly lowering the risk of recurrence. Bleeding was controlled without the need for transfusion, and the skull was reconstructed with precision.

Following surgery, Ms. Omes was transferred to the ICU and weaned off ventilator support within 24 hours. A follow-up scan confirmed complete tumor removal with no complications. She was mobilized the next day, resumed eating normally within hours, and responded well to physiotherapy. Discharged on December 5, 2024, she made a full recovery with no neurological issues.

“This case highlights the importance of timely diagnosis and advanced neurosurgical care. The tumor was located in a challenging area near vital brain structures, but we were able to remove it completely without causing any damage,” saidwho led the surgery. He added,“In cases of Simpson Grade 1 resection, the recurrence rate after 10 years is less than 9%2, which is extremely promising for the patient's long-term prognosis.”

Falcine meningiomas make up about 9% of all intracranial meningiomas1 and are more common in women, with a two- to three-fold higher occurrence than in men3. These tumors are typically diagnosed more often with increasing age. In this case, the tumor's fibroblastic subtype added to the complexity of the condition.

expressed her deep gratitude to Dr. Nair and the medical team, saying, 'I'm incredibly thankful to Dr. Nair and the entire team for saving my life. I had been suffering from debilitating symptoms, but today, I'm pain-free, seizure-free, and back to work. As a healthcare worker, I urge everyone not to ignore warning signs. Early intervention truly saved my life, and I hope my story encourages others to seek help when something doesn't feel right.

With follow-up imaging confirming a successful outcome and no neurological deficits, Ms. Omes is expected to lead a full and healthy life. Her case stands as a testament to the power of timely diagnosis, surgical expertise, and compassionate care - all hallmarks of Aster Hospital Mankhool's commitment to clinical excellence.