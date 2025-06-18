Food Additives Market Trends Analysis Report With Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030: Prebiotics Segment To Experience Fastest CAGR Of 7.6% Due To Rising Health Awareness
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$120.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$169.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Food Additives Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Food Additives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Food Additives Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.3. Flavors & Enhancers
4.3.1. Flavors & Enhancers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Sweeteners
4.4.1. HIS
4.4.2. HFCS
4.4.3. Sucrose
4.4.4. Others
4.5. Enzymes
4.6. Emulsifiers
4.6.1. Emulsifiers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives
4.6.3. Lecithin
4.6.4. Stearoyl Lactylates
4.6.5. Sorbitan Esters
4.6.6. Others
4.7. Shelf- life Stabilizers
4.8. Fat Replacers
4.8.1. Fat Replacers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.8.2. Protein
4.8.3. Starch
4.8.4. Fat
4.9. Prebiotics
4.10. Probiotics
4.11. Dietary Fibers
4.12. Others
Chapter 5. Food Additives Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Food Additives Market: Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Natural
5.4. Synthetic
Chapter 6. Food Additives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Food Additives Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Bakery & Confectionery
6.4. Beverages
6.5. Convenience Foods
6.6. Dairy & Frozen Desserts
6.7. Spices, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings
6.8. Others
Chapter 7. Food Additives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
Chapter 8. Food Additives Market - Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Heat Map/ Position Analysis, 2024
8.4. Strategy Mapping
8.5. Company Profiles
- ADM Ingredion Incorporated Novonesis Tate & Lyle Plc DSM Ajinomoto Co., Inc Cargill, Incorporated BASF Givaudan International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. Biospringer Palsgaard Lonza Sensient Technologies Corporation Kerry Corbion Fooding Group Limited DuPont The Kraft Heinz Company
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Food Additives Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment