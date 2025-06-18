Food Additives Market Trends Analysis Report With Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030: Prebiotics Segment To Experience Fastest CAGR Of 7.6% Due To Rising Health Awareness

Dublin, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Flavors & Enhancers, Sweeteners), Source (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Food Additives Market was valued at USD 120.53 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 169.22 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.90%.

The expansion of key end-use industries, such as bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy, and convenience foods, along with the growing penetration of organized sector and e-retail, is driving the market growth.



The food & beverage manufacturers have been focusing on new product offering in order to gain competitive advantage in the market. These players are focusing on well-differentiated products to meet the demand for innovative products in the market. For instance, in June 2023, T. Hasegawa USA introduced HASEAROMA, and ChefAroma, two innovative flavor enhancer technologies that are expected to help in the production of authentic-tasting food and beverage products.

Changes in weather conditions, planting methods, and government programs and policies affect the availability of agricultural produce, thereby impacting the prices of raw materials used for food additives. Factors such as variations in global temperatures, weather conditions, and precipitation patterns, changes in growing and harvesting conditions, and the occurrence of natural disasters, such as floods, wildfires, droughts, and water scarcity, negatively impact natural products such as fruits and flowers. Limited availability of raw materials and fluctuations in their prices are expected to hamper the market growth across the world during the forecast period.

The demand for food additives in Europe is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to the presence of a well-established bakery & confectionery industry in the region, coupled with growing consumer demand for bakery products and confectionery. ageing population and increasing focus on health, consumers in Europe are looking for healthy alternatives such as organic, fresh, added-value, artisanal, and ethnic baked items. Products with tags such as gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, soy-free, and low-fat are gaining traction in the market in Europe which is driving the growth of the bakery food industry in the region and is promoting the use of safe food additives.

Food Additives Market Report Highlights



Based on product, the prebiotics segment witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, owing to surged demand for prebiotics and growing consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of gut health and good immunity

Based on source, the natural sources led the market with the largest revenue share of 82.7% in 2024, due to the rising demand for environment-friendly products among consumers

In terms of application, the bakery & confectionery segment led the market with the largest revenue share of around 29% in 2024 The food additives market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 32.7% in 2024, due to the presence of a large consumer base and end-use industries. Another major factor for the growth in the region includes availability of raw materials and substantial capacity for the production of various food & beverage products

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:

