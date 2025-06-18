Thunder One Win Close To The Title

p-AMMAN - Williams left the great Shay in the shade - Oklahoma is one step away from the title VIDEO

Oklahoma Thunders took a 3-2 lead in the Final of NBA Play-offs and came within a win of the championship title.

On the night between Monday and Tuesday, the Thunder celebrated 120:109 on the homecourt.

Oklahoma was led to victory by JalenWilliams with 40 points, six rebounds and four assists and Shay Giljus-Alexander added 31 points and 10 assists.

Aaron Wiggins scored 14 points and Cason Wallace had 11 points with four steals.

In Indiana Pacers team, Pascal Siakam was better than the others with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

TJ McConnell scored 18, Aaron Nesmith 14, Michaels Turner 13 and Obi Toppin 12 points.

Tyrese Halliburton, the team's key player, failed completely, missing all six shots from the field and finishing the match with only four points from the free throw line, along with seven rebounds and six assists.

At one point, Oklahoma had an 18-point advantage, but Indiana managed to get back into the match and at the beginning of the fourth quarter came within two points.

After a series of mistakes by Indiana's players, Oklahoma repelled Indiana's offence with a 7-0 run in the middle of the last quarter, took a 13-point lead and settled the question of the winner.

The sixth match of the series is played in a tie between Thursday and Friday and is hosted by Indiana.

Halliburton played 34 minutes, but already in the first quarter he left the field for a short time due to a calf injury. He returned to the field with a bandaged leg, but it was clear that something went wrong.

A bad shooting night cost the Pacers dearly, and it will not be allowed to repeat the same performance if Pacers want to be in a position to play the Game 7.