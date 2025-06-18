Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia operates in more favorable international environment

2025-06-18 04:16:13
(MENAFN) Russia now operates in a more favorable international environment, especially within Greater Eurasia, allowing it to pursue foreign policy goals with improved returns and less cost. The challenge ahead is to refine its strategy in neighboring regions to better align with national development priorities.

Having successfully endured a direct standoff with the West by relying on domestic resilience and adaptability, Moscow has solidified a key foreign policy principle: the sovereign right to dictate its own national security agenda. This is happening as Western Europe’s global influence continues to wane, which has worked to Russia’s advantage.

However, while Russia has secured its immediate frontiers, regional instability remains a concern. That’s where the concept of “Greater Eurasia” becomes strategically relevant. Originally introduced in the mid-2010s, this vision emphasizes creating a stable regional environment without using dominance or coercion. Instead, it is built around Russia’s long-term interests and recognizes that outright control of neighboring countries is neither practical nor desirable in today’s geopolitical landscape.

There are three main reasons why Moscow has no interest in territorial expansion. Historically, overextending beyond traditional Russian settlement zones has weakened the state. Additionally, trying to dominate neighboring countries would likely provoke dissatisfaction among the Russian public. Lastly, the region is no longer a power vacuum—countries like China and India, along with increasingly independent smaller states, now shape regional dynamics.

In this modern context, Russia doesn't need to rely solely on military or diplomatic power to secure its interests. The evolving geopolitical order in Greater Eurasia presents an opportunity: engaging more efficiently and at lower cost, while maintaining strategic influence without expansion.

