Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, France Discuss Civil Aviation Issues

Qatar, France Discuss Civil Aviation Issues


2025-06-18 04:00:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

In Charge of Managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri met with Director General of the French Civil Aviation Authority Damien Caze. The meeting focused on exploring ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of air transport and discussed a range of topics of mutual interest with the aim of enhancing collaboration and developing technical and regulatory partnerships between both sides. The talks took place on the sidelines of Al Hajri's participation in the opening of the 55th edition of the Paris Air Show, which commenced at Le Bourget Airport Monday with the attendance of high-ranking international officials and leaders of major global aerospace and aviation companies.

MENAFN18062025000063011010ID1109688759

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search