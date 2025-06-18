Qatar, France Discuss Civil Aviation Issues
In Charge of Managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri met with Director General of the French Civil Aviation Authority Damien Caze. The meeting focused on exploring ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of air transport and discussed a range of topics of mutual interest with the aim of enhancing collaboration and developing technical and regulatory partnerships between both sides. The talks took place on the sidelines of Al Hajri's participation in the opening of the 55th edition of the Paris Air Show, which commenced at Le Bourget Airport Monday with the attendance of high-ranking international officials and leaders of major global aerospace and aviation companies.
