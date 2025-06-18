Implenia Wins Major Contract For Deep Geological Repository In Sweden
Project for long-term storage of radioactive waste in Eastern Sweden | Multiphase, multidisciplinary energy infrastructure project at a depth of 500 m | Planned contract volume of several hundred million Swiss francs
Glattpark (Opfikon), 18 June 2025 – Implenia has signed an“Early Contractor Involvement” contract with Swedish company SKB (Svensk Kärnbränslehantering AB) to build the first underground section of a deep repository for radioactive waste near the Forsmark nuclear power plant in Eastern Sweden. The project includes the phases planning, design and construction of an access tunnel to the first storage level, three vertical shafts for ventilation and an elevator, a central area as well as main and transport tunnels – all at depths of up to 500 m. The planning phase will begin in autumn 2025 and will be followed by the design and construction phases. The project will be finished by 2033. Across all project phases, the contract volume amounts to several hundred million Swiss francs.
The scope of the contract with Implenia includes the planning, design and construction of an access tunnel to the first storage level, three vertical shafts for ventilation and an elevator, a central area as well as main and transport tunnels (image: ©SKB).
Visualisation of the entire future deep geological repository near the Forsmark nuclear power plant in Eastern Sweden (image: ©SKB).
As Switzerland's leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia .
