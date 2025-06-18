Katara Towers: A Beacon Of Innovation And National Pride Under Katara Hospitality's Leadership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Owned by Katara Hospitality and home to Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha, Katara Towers embodies architectural excellence and serves as a powerful symbol of Qatar's National Vision 2030. This landmark reflects a firm commitment to advancing Qatari talent and fostering sustainable growth within the tourism and hospitality sectors, aligning with the country's strategic development goals.

In support of the Third National Development Strategy 2024 -2030 and Qatar's National Vision 2030, Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha remain committed to advancing local talent and contributing to the sustainable growth of Qatar's tourism sector a key pillar of national economic diversification. As part of this commitment, we were honoured to host two Qatari students from Al Rayyan International University College (ARIU), who recently completed their internship placements as part of their“Enterprise Project” module.

Through this initiative, students are invited to bridge academic theory with hands-on practice exploring real-world challenges in the classroom before stepping into our hotels to conduct field research and propose solutions. During their internships, the students gained practical experience in our Guest Relations, Events, and Spa departments, engaging directly with guests and receiving continuous mentorship from our team.

This immersive experience offered valuable insight into operational excellence and the service culture that defines luxury hospitality.

This initiative reflects Katara Hospitality's broader vision of leadership in developing Qatari talent, demonstrating our commitment to building a strong pipeline of future hospitality professionals. It also supports ongoing Qatarization efforts, made possible through collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and its Talent Development teams, who continue to connect us with a dynamic and promising national workforce.

We commend our trainees for their passion and professionalism and look forward to expanding such partnerships in the years ahead aligning with Qatar's strategic development goals and reinforcing our role in shaping the next generation of hospitality leaders.