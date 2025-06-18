On-Site Specialty Cleaning + Restoration Opens Office In Tampa To Expand Florida Service Footprint

WARREN, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On-Site Specialty Cleaning + Restoration, a national leader in contents cleaning and mitigation services for commercial and residential clients, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Tampa, Florida. This strategic move strengthens On-Site's ability to provide fast, high-quality response for day-to-day claims and emergencies across the Tampa market.

With 24 years in business, On-Site has built a reputation for delivering expert support and dependable service. The company has proudly serviced the Florida market for over a decade, supporting clients and carriers on large-scale disasters and specialty losses throughout the state. The decision to establish a permanent presence in Tampa comes in response to growing demand from partners who have consistently asked for On-Site to bring its day-to-day service model closer to home.

“We've listened to our clients,” said Don Bluhm, President of On-Site.“After more than 10 years of supporting Florida from a distance, we knew it was time to be here full-time. Opening in Tampa allows us to deliver the same high level of care, speed, and expertise our clients expect-right in their own backyard.”

“Our success has always come down to our people and the way they treat our customers,” added Vince Mastronardi, Owner of On-Site.“We're not just expanding-we're investing in a community we believe in, with a team that's committed to delivering real, reliable service when it matters most.”

Customers consistently highlight the On-Site team for their responsiveness, professionalism, communication, and genuine care throughout the restoration process. The company proudly maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google, reflecting its commitment to delivering 5-star customer service every time.

For more information about On-Site Specialty Cleaning + Restoration and its services in Tampa, visit or call 1-800-993-9345.

