BW Energy: Company Presentation Fearnley Securities Africa Focused E&P Seminar
BW Energy is today presenting at the Fearnley Securities Africa Focused E&P seminar in Madrid, Spain. Please see the attached presentation.
For further information, please contact:
Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy
+33.7.81.11.41.16
ABOUT BW ENERGY:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
BWE Africa E and P Seminar Madrid June 2025
