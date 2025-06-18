Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QFFD, UNRWA Sign Approved Agreement To Support Agency's Resources During 2025-2026

2025-06-18 01:19:16
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) signed Tuesday an agreement to support UNRWA's resources for 2025-2026 with an amount of USD 20 million, at a rate of USD 10 million annually.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Chairperson of the QFFD HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, Director General of the QFFD Fahad Al Sulaiti, and Commissioner-General of the UNRWA HE Philippe Lazzarini.

The State of Qatar has contributed to strengthening UNRWA's regular supplies over the past years by providing support in the amount of USD 18 million over two years between 2023 and 2024, in addition to its additional (non-regular/regular) contribution of USD 20 million in 2024 to urgently respond to the agency's needs, following the decline in international support for its work.

