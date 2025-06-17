Teton Reveals Spring 2026 Collection For Accessibility To Adventure

Kinesava Premium Hydration Pack, Grand Canyon Tote, Olympic Cot and Shenandoah Quick Cot previewed at Switchback 2025 event

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton, an outdoor brand renowned for comfortable, dependable products that are easy to set up and easy on the wallet, introduces its Spring 2026 collection designed and tested in the Rocky Mountains to offer leading-edge gear for all adventurers. New products include the Kinesava Premium Hydration Pack, the Grand Canyon Tote, the Olympic Cot and the Shenandoah Quick Cot.

"At Teton, we are dedicated to bringing affordable outdoor gear to retail partners and consumers," said Teton CEO Scott Holmes. "This Spring 2026 collection illustrates our commitment to providing comfortable, dependable and easy-to-use outdoor gear that inspires healthy living for all. From our adjustable hydration pack fit for any hike to portable cots built for backpacking in mind, we have something coming up for every style of adventure."

All products in the Spring 2026 line will enhance Teton's portfolio of tents, sleeping bags, backpacks and more outdoor gear. Each offer wide-ranging, versatile uses such as improved portability, compact storage options and premium comfort. The entire line is made with durable, coated ripstop nylon with travel-rated buckles, zippers and seams.

Kinesava Premium Hydration Pack

Named after the rugged mountain at the mouth of Zion National Park, this hydration pack will come in a variety of color options and in two sizes: 14L and 22L. It boasts several innovations to set it apart from previous Teton day packs, including dual pockets sewn into each shoulder strap make accessing items like phones, sunglasses or snacks convenient. Discreet interior pockets keep packs clutter free and help to hold everything needed for the next adventure. The Kinesava rolls up tightly when not in use to make it easy to tuck into the corner of a backpack for that last pitch to the summit or stash in a suitcase to take advantage of amazing hikes on the next trip. Available Spring 2026.

Grand Canyon Tote

A large capacity, foldable storage crate designed for outdoor adventures and named after one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the tote is designed to hold dry goods, kitchen gear, miscellaneous camping supplies and more with ease. Convenient stretch mesh pockets sewn into the face and interior keep smaller items organized and the expandable lid pocket can easily conform to hold items of any shape or size. Folding down to mere inches when not in use, the Grand Canyon Tote is easy to store, and extra-long handles make it easy to carry. The tote comes in two sizes-50L and 70L. Available Holiday 2025.

Olympic Cot

A lightweight, compact cot inspired by the versatile and beautiful Olympic National Park, the Olympic Cot weighs a mere 5 lbs and stands sturdy with duraluminum legs. Its inventive latch system makes setup easy, with removeable legs that can decrease weight on a backpacking trip or simply to store better in small spaces. The Olympic Cot will support up to 300 lbs and will come in two sizes: L and XL. Available Spring 2026.

Shenandoah Quick Cot

Designed with ease and comfort in mind and named after the stunning Shenandoah National Park, this cot folds or unfolds in seconds to save time and make camping easier than ever. The durable fabric top folds effortlessly into the frame when stored and comfortably supports up to 400 lbs. The Shenandoah Quick Cot will come in three sizes: L, XL and Junior. Available Spring 2026.

Each of the Spring 2026 products are available for preview at Switchback 2025. At release, they will be available at TetonGear, on Teton's Amazon store or at select Teton retailers.

ABOUT TETON

Teton is a Utah-based outdoor brand focused on helping everyone – from first-time adventurers to seasoned outdoor enthusiasts – enjoy the outdoors with gear that inspires healthy living. Teton makes comfortable, dependable gear that is easy to set up, easy to store and easy on the wallet. Teton products include oversized sleeping bags that feel cozy rather than cramped, affordable backpacks, best-selling hydration systems, tents that actually fit the number of people featured on the box, blankets, cots and sleeping pads. All are backed by a lifetime warranty and are designed to improve outdoor accessibility and comfort. Learn more at TetonGear.

