Matchmaking Opens New Headquarters In Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchmaking , the elite personalized matchmaking service for successful, relationship-minded individuals, has officially opened the doors to its new headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida. Located in the heart of Mizner Park, the new office marks an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to expand its luxury matchmaking services throughout South Florida.

As part of this expansion, Matchmaking recently completed its relocation and buildout in Mizner Park, with plans to employ over 50 team members in the next year. The new office not only serves as the company's operational hub, but also reflects its long-term commitment to investing in the local Boca Raton community.

At the heart of Matchmaking's renowned matchmaking efforts is Cheryl Maida, the company's Director of Matchmaking. With over 15 years of experience, Cheryl brings a profound understanding of human connection, compatibility, and relationship building. Her hands-on approach has helped countless clients find lasting, meaningful partnerships, setting Matchmaking apart from dating apps and algorithm-based services.

"It's an honor to bring more than 15 years of experience to my role as Director of Matchmaking," says Cheryl Maida. "Helping people find genuine, lasting love isn't just what I do-it's my true calling. I'm grateful to continue this work and to share in the joy of creating meaningful connections."

Matchmaking was founded on the belief that love deserves a personalized, intentional approach. Every client begins with a private, one-on-one consultation, followed by curated introductions and ongoing expert coaching, offering an exclusive alternative to online dating apps and mass-market dating platforms.

Matchmaking welcomes successful men - gay or straight - including CEOs, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, and busy professionals who are ready to find lasting, meaningful relationships. Every client receives a personalized, confidential matchmaking experience designed around their unique goals. Women are invited to join our exclusive database free of charge.

With a proven track record of success-countless marriages, long-term relationships, and love stories across the country-Matchmaking is proud to bring its unique approach to Boca Raton and the surrounding South Florida area.

