UK Launches Probe into Grooming Gangs
(MENAFN) British Premier Keir Starmer has authorized a countrywide investigation into how officials handled the long-standing grooming gangs abuse controversy.
This move represents a reversal in stance, as his administration had previously dismissed appeals for such action only a few months earlier.
The grooming networks—mainly consisting of men with Pakistani backgrounds—have operated in Britain for years, carrying out widespread sexual assault and brutalization of at-risk young girls.
Earlier this year, the administration dismissed demands for a comprehensive probe, arguing that the issue had already been addressed through a detailed seven-year examination.
However, during a conversation with journalists on Sunday, just before the G7 conference in Canada, Starmer changed course, saying: “I’ve never said we should not look again at any issue.”
The United Kingdom’s premier investigative agency, the National Crime Agency (NCA), has now been tasked with spearheading a broad initiative to reopen previously neglected cases of group-related child sexual exploitation.
Their mission includes identifying culprits who escaped past law enforcement efforts, with the aim of securing convictions and ensuring justice for survivors, according to authorities.
The controversy regained public attention in January after tech mogul Elon Musk accused Starmer of neglecting child protection.
Musk claimed that Starmer was “complicit” in the inability of institutions to defend victims and hold wrongdoers accountable during his time as head of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013.
