Egyptian FM warns of escalation of regional conflict
(MENAFN) Amid mounting instability in the Middle East, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone conversations on Sunday with two senior US officials to address the rapidly deteriorating situation in the region, according to reports from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
In his call with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Abdelatty focused on the intensifying confrontation between Israel and Iran. He warned of the "extreme danger" such escalation poses to regional peace and emphasized the urgent necessity of curbing military actions to avoid a wider crisis.
He underscored the importance of shifting from armed conflict to political engagement and stressed the role of diplomacy in preventing further violence. Abdelatty also highlighted the need for a ceasefire and called for renewed dialogue between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
In a separate conversation with US senior adviser Massad Boulos, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s concerns about the broader implications of the conflict. The calls came after Israel initiated wide-scale strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities early Friday, prompting a retaliatory barrage from Iran.
