Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid Gets Edgier With New Nightshade Edition

The 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid will be offered in SE, XSE, Nightshade Edition and XSE Premium. With a 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery, the SE grade has a manufacturer-estimated 44-mile all-electric driving range rating. While the XSE, Nightshade and XSE Premium grades have a manufacturer-estimated 40–mile all-electric driving range rating.

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid combines Toyota's fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System with a 2.0-liter engine and electric motor generators for an efficient driving experience with a manufacturer-estimated combined rating of up to 52 MPG. It also has impressive horsepower with 220 net-combined hybrid system horsepower.

The 2026 Prius Plug-in Hybrid is expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships this summer. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, excluding Dealer Processing and Handling, will start at $33,775 for the SE grade.

Charge Ahead

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid is powered by Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive powertrain, which seamlessly combines the output of the gasoline engine and electric motors. It can be plugged in to recharge its lithium-ion battery pack. No special equipment is needed for home charging, just plug the Prius Plug-in Hybrid into a standard household outlet using the supplied dual-voltage cable. Under ideal conditions, the battery will recharge in about eleven hours on a standard 120V home outlet and in about four hours on a Level 2 charger. And, if you can't plug it in, it's okay; the Prius Plug-in Hybrid will continue to run like an efficient hybrid.

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid can operate in EV, Auto EV/HV, or Hybrid Mode depending on the driver's needs and the vehicle's state of EV battery charge. EV Mode relies solely on the vehicle's battery when there is sufficient charge and functions just like any other Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) without support from the gasoline engine. When in Auto EV/HV Mode, the vehicle will still primarily rely on the vehicle's battery to drive the wheels but will switch to HV mode to provide additional power in more demanding circumstances, like up steep hills or at higher speeds. In Hybrid Mode, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid automatically switches between the gasoline engine and the electric motors to efficiently combine the engine drive force and the electric power from the hybrid battery.

Engineered for Efficiency

Under the hood of the 2026 Prius Plug-in Hybrid is Toyota's fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System, which pairs the M20A-FXS inline four-cylinder 2.0L gas engine with two motor-generators (MG1 and MG2) through a planetary-type continuously variable transmission. The engine, working in tandem with the electric motor (MG2), helps provide a responsive performance, while exemplary energy efficiency is possible by using both electric motors (MG1 and MG2) to charge a lithium-ion battery.

A compact high-output/low-loss drive motor for the transaxle/motor uses a six-magnet and electromagnetic steel plate configuration to support drive functions. For improved performance while in Hybrid mode, both engine power and battery power are utilized for acceleration.

Another boost to the Prius Plug-in Hybrid's fuel efficiency comes from the Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB) system, which coordinates operation between the regenerative braking force of the electric motors and the hydraulic braking system force to help provide optimal stopping power. By proactively using the electric motors to recover as much electrical energy as possible from the regenerative braking system, this extremely efficient cooperative control is designed to help maximize fuel economy.

Drive modes on all Prius Plug-in Hybrid grades include:



NORMAL: Helps the hybrid system to maintain an ideal combination of fuel economy and vehicle acceleration. The accelerator opening amount changes linearly in response to accelerator pedal operation.



ECO: Helps improve hybrid system efficiency by limiting power in response to light to moderate accelerator pedal input.

SPORT: Helps enhance dynamic performance and acceleration.

Sophisticated Sleek Style

On the inside of the Prius Plug-in Hybrid, drivers will find an interior with a premium, comfortable feel. Features include a standard digital gauge cluster for a head-up line of sight, comfortable seating in fabric- or SofTex®-trim, depending on grade, and Toyota's Audio Multimedia system. For even more convenience, all grades offer Toyota's Traffic Jam Assist* technology, a system that helps ease the burden of stressful stop-and-go traffic on limited access roadways by operating the steering, gas and brake pedals from speeds between 0-25 mph under certain conditions.

The SE grade has dark grey 17-inch alloy wheels with wheel covers, a standard 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and standard 6-way adjustable fabric front seats in black with red trim. Additional standard features include Smart Key System on driver door, six USB-C ports, Electronic Parking Brake, leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Optional features include Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking.

The XSE grade comes with everything on the SE grade and adds machine-finished 19-inch alloy wheels standard. For driver comfort and a premium feel, an 8-way adjustable heated power driver's SofTex®-trimmed seat is standard. The seating is black with red trim. It also comes with a standard Smart Key system on front doors and rear liftback, wireless charger, and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking. Available options include a 12.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen display, and a fixed glass roof.**

Built off the XSE grade, the Nightshade Edition comes with all of the same great interior features while adding a touch of flair with the carbon fiber accents on the dashboard.

The XSE Premium has all the standard SE and XSE features and adds a JBL® Premium Audio system with eight speakers, 12.3-inch touchscreen display, fixed glass roof, SofTex®-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with a Driver Memory seat, and a power rear liftback. Available options are a Panoramic View Monitor, Digital Rearview Mirror, heated rear seats and Advanced Park, which is designed to execute necessary steering and braking controls and helps drivers navigate the vehicle into a selected parking space and is capable of parallel parking and backing up into a perpendicular space by using a combination of cameras and sensors to recognize the vehicle's surroundings.

An additional option for the XSE Premium is an 185W solar roof (limited quantities available) that is capable of charging the drive battery with the power of the sun while parked. The solar charger also supplies power to auxiliary functions while driving. On Prius Plug-in Hybrids equipped with the solar roof, information about power generation is shown on the vehicle's Multi-Information Display.

2026 Prius Plug-in Hybrid standard exterior color options include Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Midnight Black Metallic, and Reservoir Blue. Karashi is exclusively available on the Nightshade grade. Premium colors include Wind Chill Pearl and Supersonic Red.

*Requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription (1-year trial included). 4G network dependent.

**Requires an active Remote Connect trial or subscription (1-year trial included). 4G network dependent.

Outstanding Technology

The 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid comes with an 8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia Screen on the SE, XSE and Nightshade grades, and a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia screen standard on the XSE Premium grade. Prius drivers have the opportunity to access a wide range of connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With available Drive Connect* (1-year trial included), drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility.

For those looking for an enhanced audio experience, the Prius Plug-in Hybrid offers a JBL® Premium Audio system with eight speakers, creating a mobile concert from any music genre standard on the XSE Premium grade. This system features Clari-Fi® technology, which can breathe life into compressed digital music formats enhancing the audio experience. A six-speaker audio system comes standard on the SE, Nightshade and XSE grades.

The Prius Plug-in Hybrid also has a standard Wi-Fi Connect* 1-month/3 GB trial that has 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Prius Plug-in Hybrid into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature (1-month trial included), providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music® subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Each Prius Plug-in Hybrid also offers 5-year minimum trials for both Safety Connect* and Service Connect.* The Safety Connect trial includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. The Service Connect trial gives drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

With the Toyota mobile app, users can stay connected to their Prius Plug-in Hybrid with an active Remote Connect* trial or subscription (1-year trial included). Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Owners can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts. Digital Key capability** is standard for the XSE Premium grade and optional for the XSE and Nightshade grades making it easy to lock and unlock doors, remote start and more all from a smart phone.

*4G Network dependent

**Requires an active Remote Connect trial or subscription (1-year trial included). 4G network dependent.

Safety & Convenience

The Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. The suite includes:



Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don't react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) detects lane markings or the road's edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Lane Tracing Assist: Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use.

Road Sign Assist: Road Sign Assist (RSA) uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display.

Automatic High Beams: Automatic High Beams (AHB) is designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate. Proactive Driving Assist: Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle's camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

For complete details on Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, please visit Toyota/safety-sense .

Pricing*