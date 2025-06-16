Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Army: Sighted Ballistic Missiles Beyond Country's Airspace, Pose No Threat

2025-06-16 05:05:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Army General Staff said on Monday that the sighting of "ballistic missiles" over the country's skies posed no threat, affirming that it was traveling beyond Kuwaiti airspace.
A statement by the army affirmed that the missiles were traveling in higher altitudes and were beyond Kuwaiti airspace, posing no immediate threat. (end)
