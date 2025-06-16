403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Seals Air, Iran Borders Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Pakistan has sealed both its air and land borders with Iran following the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, leaving hundreds stranded on either side, officials confirmed Monday.
The shutdown, which began Sunday, threatens to disrupt vital supplies, particularly food and fuel, in several districts of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. This region, sharing a border with Iran, heavily depends on food deliveries and illicitly transported oil from its neighbor, causing concern among locals.
Multiple land routes link Pakistan and Iran, with the most significant being the Taftan crossing in Chaghi district and the Gabd-Rimdan border in Gwadar district, both in Balochistan.
Shahid Rind, spokesman for Balochistan’s provincial government, told a news agency that Pakistan’s decision to close the borders followed Iran’s own border lockdown. “All border crossings between the two countries have been closed for trade and pedestrian movement after Iran initiated the closure,” Rind said.
He added that while the borders will be shut to new entries into Iran, the crossings will stay open to allow Pakistani nationals currently in Iran to return home.
The first group of stranded Pakistanis, largely comprising pilgrims and students, is expected to cross back via the Taftan checkpoint later Monday.
Meanwhile, escalating regional tensions have forced several Pakistani airlines to halt flights to Iranian cities and Iraq, confirmed a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority on Monday.
Impact on Daily Life and Local Economy
The Balochistan districts bordering Iran — including Turbat, Gwadar, Panjgur, Chaghi, Washuk, and Mashkail — typically receive fresh produce like fruits and vegetables from Iran. The closure is expected to severely affect these supplies.
Furthermore, daily wage workers and local inhabitants who rely on frequent cross-border travel for their livelihoods and family connections are now facing hardships.
“Things have already started to be disturbed in terms of soaring prices, but it's not very serious for the moment because it's just the second day of closure,” Gwadar resident Basham Baloch told a news agency via phone.
The situation remains fluid as communities brace for the potential escalation of supply shortages in the coming days.
The shutdown, which began Sunday, threatens to disrupt vital supplies, particularly food and fuel, in several districts of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. This region, sharing a border with Iran, heavily depends on food deliveries and illicitly transported oil from its neighbor, causing concern among locals.
Multiple land routes link Pakistan and Iran, with the most significant being the Taftan crossing in Chaghi district and the Gabd-Rimdan border in Gwadar district, both in Balochistan.
Shahid Rind, spokesman for Balochistan’s provincial government, told a news agency that Pakistan’s decision to close the borders followed Iran’s own border lockdown. “All border crossings between the two countries have been closed for trade and pedestrian movement after Iran initiated the closure,” Rind said.
He added that while the borders will be shut to new entries into Iran, the crossings will stay open to allow Pakistani nationals currently in Iran to return home.
The first group of stranded Pakistanis, largely comprising pilgrims and students, is expected to cross back via the Taftan checkpoint later Monday.
Meanwhile, escalating regional tensions have forced several Pakistani airlines to halt flights to Iranian cities and Iraq, confirmed a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority on Monday.
Impact on Daily Life and Local Economy
The Balochistan districts bordering Iran — including Turbat, Gwadar, Panjgur, Chaghi, Washuk, and Mashkail — typically receive fresh produce like fruits and vegetables from Iran. The closure is expected to severely affect these supplies.
Furthermore, daily wage workers and local inhabitants who rely on frequent cross-border travel for their livelihoods and family connections are now facing hardships.
“Things have already started to be disturbed in terms of soaring prices, but it's not very serious for the moment because it's just the second day of closure,” Gwadar resident Basham Baloch told a news agency via phone.
The situation remains fluid as communities brace for the potential escalation of supply shortages in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment