Toobit Enhances Spot Trading Experience With New Price Precision Adjustment Feature

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, an award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today rolls out a new enhanced price precision feature in its mobile app, designed to deliver a more accurate and transparent trading experience for spot traders.

This improvement optimizes how prices are displayed, enabling users to view the most precise trading values in a market where every digit counts. For assets like PEPE/USDT, which regularly command a market capitalization of over $6 billion and see massive daily trading volumes, the ability to track micro-decimal price movements is critical. With this update, users can long-press the price field to reveal the fully expanded format for maximum clarity.









Toobit now displays ultra-accurate prices using {N} to represent consecutive zeros. Long press to see the full value.

“The enhanced price display allows users to view prices and matched orders with greater clarity and minimal rounding,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit.“While prices have always been updated in real time, this update presents those values with the smallest possible increments. In a market where traders cite price precision as a critical factor for profitability, especially for high-volume assets, this feature ensures our users have a competitive edge.”

Key benefits of this new feature include:



Higher accuracy: With tens of thousands of new tokens launching daily on blockchains like Solana, the market is flooded with low-priced assets. Improved decimal precision helps traders catch micro-movements and optimize their entries in this crowded field.

More transparency: Traders can view the exact executed price and quantity without the ambiguity of rounding, preventing potential slippage. Better user experience: A clearer, more intuitive interface for the assets that constitute a significant and growing share of daily spot trading volume.



This feature is now live on the Toobit mobile app and currently supports spot trading pairs. More trading products will be integrated with this enhanced precision display in future updates.

With the meme coin market alone surpassing a $100 billion valuation in 2024 and projected to see continued significant growth, Toobit's update is designed to deliver a more accurate and transparent trading experience for spot traders in this booming sector.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

