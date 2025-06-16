Surprise Your Super Dad With A Marvel-Ous Collectible Gift From The Little Things

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This Father's Day, The Little Things is bringing back big memories. Whether your dad's a lifelong Marvel fan or still hums the Dragon Ball Z theme under his breath, The Little Things has curated gifts, which blend nostalgia, fandom, and function to create the kind of thoughtful surprises that remind him he's still your ultimate role model.

This Father's Day, Give the Gift of Legendary Sound

Let Dad power up his playlists with the ultimate fusion of anime style and premium audio performance. The Dragon Ball Z x Final Audio Wireless In-Ear Headphones come in two iconic editions - Goku or Vegeta - so you can choose the Saiyan that matches his style.Goku Edition – Orange-and-blue accents inspired by Goku's gi, with voice prompts from the legendary Masako Nozawa (“Kamehameha!”).

Vegeta Edition – Bold blue-and-white design echoing the Prince of Saiyans' armor, voiced by Ryo Horikawa (“Final Flash!”).

Price: AED 649

Available in: The Little Things Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Bluewaters Island and online at littlethingsme

Make this Father's Day unforgettable with a collectible that captures one of the most iconic moments in the Iron Man saga. The Iron Man Mark 4 with Suit-Up Gantry by ZD Toys brings Tony Stark's legendary suit-up scene from Iron Man 2 to life.

This set includes:

Iron Man Mark 4 Figure – Fully articulated and screen-accurate, perfect for dynamic poses or display

Suit-Up Gantry Diorama – Assemble the mechanical arms and recreate the cinematic transformation in your own collection

Renowned for its premium paintwork, smooth articulation, and solid build quality, ZD Toys delivers craftsmanship that Marvel fans appreciate.

Whether you're treating a superhero-loving dad or expanding your own collection, this is a centerpiece worth suiting up for.

Price: AED 399

Available in: The Little Things Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Bluewaters Island and online at littlethingsme

About The Little Things:

The Little Things stands as a vibrant cornerstone of pop-culture retail in the UAE and the Middle East. The store offers a unique selection of pop-culture merchandise that celebrates nostalgia and imagination. Staying true to its mantra,“Unlock Worlds You've Never Seen,” The Little Things brings childhood fantasies to life, rekindling cherished memories for fans and collectors alike.

With a reputation for exclusivity and variety, The Little Things ensures every customer finds something special to ignite their passion. Its deep connection with the community extends beyond products, hosting events, fostering creativity, and collaborating with local talents. Whether you're searching for rare finds or seeking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, The Little Things transforms shopping into an immersive journey of wonder and discovery.

